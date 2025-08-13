Nvidia RTX 5050 vs RTX 4060: Which is better for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 4060 are some of the cheapest graphics cards from Team Green. While the 50-class offering is brand new with a $249 price tag, the 4060 has been discounted handsomely after being replaced by newer alternatives. These days, you can spot it for $200-220, making it a worthy alternative to the newly launched 5050.

However, which among these GPUs is the better buy? In this article, we have dissected the cards from several standpoints: performance, on-paper specs, pricing, and more. Read on to find out which is the best bang for the buck.

The Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 4060 are capable 1080p gaming graphics cards

The Nvidia RTX 5050 is designed to target the sub-$250 entry-level market (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 5050 is based on the newer Blackwell architecture. However, a few interesting design choices make it feel like an outsider to the new generation. Let's dissect the on-paper specs of the two GPUs to understand where their differences lie.

Specs comparison

Based on the newer TSMC 4nm node-based architecture, the 5050 cuts core counts further to deliver better performance based on gen-on-gen IPC improvements. We are looking at 2,560 CUDA cores on the new GPU against the 3,072 on the older GPU.

The VRAM specifications remain the same: 8 GB GDDR6. This is a departure from the remainder of the 50 series lineup, which has received much faster GDDR7 upgrades. However, the video memory on the newer card is slightly faster, resulting in a 20% improvement in overall bandwidth.

Despite these improvements, the 5050 is a 130W GPU, making it worse than the 4060 in terms of power efficiency. Here's a side-by-side specs comparison:

Specification RTX 5050 RTX 4060 Architecture / Process Blackwell (TSMC 4N) Ada Lovelace CUDA Cores 2,560 3,072 Boost Clock ~2.57 GHz ~2.46 GHz FP32 Performance ~13.16 TFLOPS (peak) ~15.11 TFLOPS Memory (VRAM) 8 GB GDDR6, 128-bit, ~320 GB/s 8 GB GDDR6, 128-bit, ~272 GB/s TDP / Power ~130 W ~115 W Tensor Cores (AI) 5th Gen Tensor Cores; ~421 TOPS 4th Gen Tensor Cores; ~242 AI TOPS RT Cores / RT Power 4th Gen RT Cores; ~40 TFLOPS 3rd Gen RT Cores; ~35 TFLOPS (RT) Upscaling Tech DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation; Reflex 2, PCIe 5.0, NVENC 9 DLSS 3; PCIe 4.0 Bus Interface PCIe 5.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 or x16 (varies by board) MSRP (Launch Price) ~$249 ~$299

The RTX 5050 has been introduced at $249, while the 4060 debuted at $299 in the last generation. While most 5050 models are priced in the $260-270 range, the 60-class GPU pops up around $220-230 these days, making it slightly cheaper. Even better deals can be spotted on eBay.

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a capable 1080p gaming GPU despite being a generation old (Image via MSI)

In terms of theoretical performance, the 4060 slightly edges out the 5050 with 15.11 TFLOPs of peak FP32 performance (the 50-class card does 13.2 TFLOPs). However, real-world gaming FPS differs significantly from mathematical estimates.

Here's a comparison of the two cards in terms of framerates achieved in some of the latest titles. We have gathered this data from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

RTX 5050 RTX 4060 DOOM: The Dark Ages 53 FPS 56 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 55 FPS 61 FPS Horizon: Forbidden West 67 FPS 70 FPS Forza Horizon 5 95 FPS 100 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 83 FPS 86 FPS The Last of Us Part II 72 FPS 79 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 52 FPS 54 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 75 FPS 80 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 50 FPS 51 FPS Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 59 FPS 60 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 62 FPS 70 FPS Oblivion Remastered 56 FPS 62 FPS

On average, the RTX 4060 is about 6.46% faster than the RTX 5050 across the games listed. Although this difference isn't substantial and both cards hit about 1080p 60 FPS, the 4060 is the better deal given the slashed pricing. However, you'll have to factor in DLSS 4 multi-frame generation, a privilege the 4060 misses out on. In supported games, the 5050 will take a massive lead, making playing games with DLAA possible. This, in turn, ensures better output image quality while also delivering higher FPS.

Overall, we recommend opting for the RTX 5050, given that performance is nearly identical, and the 4060 gives you no realistic VRAM advantage. WE make this recommendation primarily with availability, DLSS 4 support, and longer driver support in mind.

