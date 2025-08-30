  • home icon
  Gaming Tech
  • Nvidia RTX 5060 vs AMD Radeon RX 9060: Which is the better 1080p gaming GPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Aug 30, 2025 07:20 GMT
The RTX 5060 and Radeon RX 9060 are 1080p gaming GPUs (Image via Nvidia and AMD)
The Nvidia RTX 5060 and AMD Radeon RX 9060 are the prime choices for gamers in the sub-$300 market. Both GPUs are paired with 8 GB of VRAM and target similar two-fan form factors. While Nvidia's strength is better ray tracing and DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, AMD fights back with stronger native rendering capabilities at 1080p. This can make choosing between the pixel pushers quite the task.

In this comparison article, we pitched the two cards' gaming performance and hardware specs against each other. Read on to find out which GPU makes the final cut.

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and AMD Radeon RX 9060 are capable 1080p gaming GPUs

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is a capable 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 5060 and 9060 non-XT are based on wildly different architectures, while they may share a similar 60-class moniker. A direct specs comparison doesn't give us much context, as both use different terms for what might be the same hardware under the hood. Regardless, let's review the on-paper claims to get an idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

The RTX 5060 is based on Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture. It pairs 3,840 CUDA, 120 Tensor, and 30 RT cores. This represents a 10-15% hardware bump from the last generation. You get 8 GB of 28 Gbps GDDR7 memory based on a 128-bit memory bus. This results in a 448 GB/s bandwidth.

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 non-XT bundles a similar profile. Based on the cut-down Navi 44 GPU, it is powered by the latest RDNA 4 architecture. You get 28 Compute Units (CUs) and 1,792 Stream Processors with 8 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 video memory. Based on the same 128-bit bus width, you get a much smaller 288 GB/s bandwidth. Since it targets the PCIe 5.0 x8 bus, this constrains the card's memory capabilities, which AMD hopes to compensatefor with higher operating clock speeds.

Here's a side-by-side specs comparison:

Spec (key for gaming)RTX 5060 8 GBRX 9060 non-XT 8 GB
GPU ArchitectureNVIDIA BlackwellAMD RDNA 4 Navi 44
CUDA / Compute Units3,840 CUDA cores28 CUs, 1,792 stream processors
Memory Type & Size8 GB GDDR78 GB GDDR6 (18 Gb/s)
Memory Bus & Bandwidth128-bit, ~448 GB/s128-bit, ~288 GB/s
Boost Clock~2.50 GHz~2.99 GHz (boost)
Ray Tracing / AI Features4th-gen RT Cores, 5th-gen Tensor Cores, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame GenerationRay accelerators + AI upscaling (FSR 4)
TDP / Power Draw~145 W~132 W TDP
Price$299
$249
The RTX 5060 is the costlier GPU on paper with its $299 MSRP. However, we have frequently spotted it at $270-280. The 9060 non-XT, on the other hand, is being introduced at $249. Knowing AMD, the prices could hover around the $200-220 mark before long.

Performance comparison

The RX 9060 non-XT delivers strong native 1080p gaming performance (Image via AMD)
The RX 9060 non-XT delivers strong native 1080p gaming performance (Image via AMD)

Here are the FPS marks hit by either GPU in some of the latest titles. The numbers for the AMD GPU have been pulled from the official launch details, while those for the 5060 are from real-world benchmarks. These are 1080p Ultra settings benchmarks at the native resolution without DLSS or FSR.

Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GBAMD Radeon RX 9060 8 GB
Assassin's Creed Mirage107 FPS108 FPS
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6104 FPS98 FPS
Dragon Age: The Veilguard113 FPS67 FPS
F1 24111 FPS188 FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered97 FPS106 FPS
God of War: Ragnarok52 FPS120 FPS
Resident Evil 4 (with RT) 110 FPS100 FPS
Overall, the Radeon RX 9060 is about 13.4% faster across the board. In comparison to the 5060's 99.1 FPS geomean, the 9060 achieves 112.4 FPS. This is without considering DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, however, which puts Nvidia at a massive advantage.

Moreover, the 5060 also shines in more ray tracing and computation-heavy games like Resident Evil 4 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is directly due to the superior CUDA and Tensor cores powering the card.

Overall, the Radeon RX 9060 is a better buy for budget gamers in 2025, given it's $50 cheaper and performs 13.4% better at native resolution. The 5060 could make more sense in sale periods, given DLSS 4 remains unbeaten in its framerate multiplier capabilities.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

