OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Which one is worth buying? 

The OnePlus 12 has finally launched, and it comes with an improved camera, processing power, and a bigger battery. Today, we will compare it with the Apple iPhone 15 in our OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 battle. Both smartphones have a starting price of $800 and are targeted as entry-level flagship devices.

Although the main difference between these two phones is in their operating systems, given they are in the same price bracket, it would be worth comparing the two in terms of performance, camera, and other software features. So, without further ado, let us begin.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Specifications compared

Let us first look at both smartphones' specifications before we compare them in detail.

Specification OnePlus 12 Apple iPhone 15 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz), 4500 nits peak 6.1‑inch, Super Retina XDR OLED display, 60Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 2000 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Octa-core, Adreno 750 A16 Bionic chip, Hexa-core Apple GPU(5-core graphics) RAM Upto 16GB RAM 6GB RAM Storage 256GB/ 512GB UFS4.0 128GB/256GB/ 512GB NVMe Battery 5000 mAh 3349 mAh Operating System Oxygen OS 14, Android 14 iOS 17 Main Cameras 50 MP, f/1.6, (23mm wide, 1/1.43", 1.12µm pixel size) 64 MP, (periscope telephoto), 3x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, (14mm, ultrawide, 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF) 48 MP, f/1.6, (26mm wide, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel)l PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, (13mm, ultrawide) Charging Speed 100W wired 50W wireless 20W wired 15W wireless (MagSafe) Video Recording 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/480fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K30fps), gyro-EIS

As you can see, both phones are powered by completely different chipsets and have different camera configurations. But the OnePlus 12 has a much faster charging speed and bigger screen. The OnePlus 12 also supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, but the iPhone 15 still comes with the old 60Hz refresh rate support, with the higher refresh rate support still reserved for iPhone 15 Pro models.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Prices and models

As mentioned earlier, both smartphones have a starting price of $800. The OnePlus also has a higher storage variant with 16GB RAM, whereas the Apple iPhone 15 has only 6GB RAM and three different storage options up to 512GB.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $800

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 12 GB RAM and 1TB of storage at $900

Apple iPhone 15 models

Base model : 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at $800

: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Middle model : 6GB RAM and 256GB storage at $900

: 6GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 6GB RAM and 512GB storage at $1100

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Camera comparison

Image taken from OnePlus 12 (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 has a triple camera setup at the back and a 32 MP front selfie shooter. OnePlus has included a 64 MP periscope lens for the first time on the OnePlus 12, which is a first from the Chinese brand. It helps take stunning portrait shots and also assists in clicking far-off objects, as the phone supports up to 120x digital zoom.

The rest of it has a 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and the primary camera uses the 50 MP LYT-808 sensor and shoots stunning pictures with high dynamic range and close to natural colors. The phone can also shoot up to 8K resolution videos.

The Apple iPhone 15, in contrast, only comes with two cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Apple has also introduced a dedicated portrait and cinematic modes previously reserved for the Pro monikers. Rest it also has a 2x zoom option for close-up portrait shots. The iPhone 15 can also shoot videos at up to 4K resolution.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Verdict

So, this concludes our OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 comparison. Just looking at the specs alone, the OnePlus 12 should be your go-to choice if you can live without iOS. It offers better cameras, a faster refresh rate, a bigger screen, and much quicker wired and wireless charging support. OnePlus also supplies the 100W charger inside the box.

But, if you prefer iOS over any other Android skin and can live without any fast refresh rate support, the Apple iPhone 15 is the best device for you, as it offers the best iOS experience under $1000. It's also supposed to get OS and security updates for a longer time and will also provide better resale value.

For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.