OnePlus Open foldable smartphone available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone as part of the Top Deals on its website. The product was originally priced at $1699.99 but is now available for $1,299.99, saving you $400. This device comes with a stunning AMOLED panel on both displays, powerful hardware, and impressive camera sensors.

Let's look at the specs and features of the OnePlus Open to determine whether it's worth buying during the sale on Best Buy.

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone: Specs and features

The OnePlus Open has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Open is among the best foldable smartphones on the market, featuring a beautiful AMOLED display, powerful hardware, a great camera setup, and a decent battery life.

Here are its detailed specs:

Features OnePlus Open Processor CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU: Adreno 740 Display Main display: 7.82", 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz Cover display: 6.31", 2K Super Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz RAM and ROM 16GB LPDDR5X 512GB UFS 4.0 Camera Rear: 48MP + 64MP + 48MP Front: 20MP + 32MP Video Capabilities 4K UHD/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 4805 mAh

Also read: 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is one of the best flagship CPUs of its time, and the Adreno 740 GPU. The smartphone is a solid choice for gaming, as it also features hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which provides great in-game lighting, reflections, and shadows.

Titles like COD Warzone, Wuthering Waves, and Zenless Zone Zero run at over 50 FPS, whereas Fortnite reaches up to 90 FPS on this device. The original Call of Duty Mobile, however, comfortably reaches up to 120 FPS.

This particular model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, both of which are great for a smartphone format. The high memory capacity allows for smooth handling of large workloads and games. 512GB storage should be enough, even for power users.

Display

The Open features a stunning AMOLED screen (Image via OnePlus)

The display on the front or cover screen is a 6.31-inch AMOLED variant. Meanwhile, the main or open display has a 7.82-inch AMOLED screen. Both have a max resolution of 2K and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The ProXDR displays offer enhanced brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, which is great for viewing movies and playing games.

The large display is perfect for screen splitting. When unfolded, the screen can hold up to three windows, thanks to Smart orientation. This is perfect for multitasking, as you can just drag and drop files and photos effortlessly.

Camera

The triple camera setup captures stunning pictures (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup, with a 48MP main, 64MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. This offers vibrant photos with a rich color tone and contrast.

With the device featuring two Sony sensors, the sample photos show high clarity, even in low-light conditions. The camera has up to 120X Ultra Res zoom, making it perfect for landscape shots.

A sample photo showing the low-light prowess of the Open (Image via OnePlus)

As you can see from the image above, the camera captures beautiful pictures in low light. While some clarity may be lost, the vibrance, contrast, and depth are still great.

The smartphone also comes with two front cameras, one on the cover display and another on the unfolded screen. Both capture great selfies. Hasselblad Portrait Mode shoots portraits with deep contrast and clarity.

The device can also shoot up to 4K video at 60 FPS.

Battery life

The OnePlus Open has a large 4805 mAh battery, which lasts almost an entire day of moderate use. However, gaming and other intensive tasks drain it faster, to around five hours of use.

On the bright side, the 67W SUPERVOOC charging can get the smartphone back to 100% in just 42 minutes.

Should you consider purchasing the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone?

You should consider purchasing the OnePlus Open during the sale on Best Buy, as it offers great value for money, especially considering the $400 discount. The foldable smartphone's powerful hardware, camera capabilities, and long battery life make it the ideal choice for gamers and productivity users who want a daily driver.

