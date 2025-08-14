  • home icon
PCIe 4.0 vs PCIe 5.0 gaming: Should you upgrade your motherboard in 2025?

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:37 GMT
Both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 motherboards are being stocked in 2025 (Image via Nvidia)
Both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 motherboards are being stocked in 2025 (Image via Nvidia)

PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 are both uniquely placed in the market: while motherboards based on the older standard are readily selling, most current-generation graphics cards are pushing the latest version. If you're looking to upgrade to an RTX 50 or RX 9000 series video card, an important question to address is whether spending the premium on a Gen 5 motherboard is worthwhile. This is a bigger problem for budget systems with limited headroom for a costlier part.

In this article, we will look at the performance differences you can expect by going up generation numbers in the PCIe interface. We'll consider gaming performance as a proxy.

PCIe 4.0 vs PCIe 5.0: How big is the difference in gaming?

Modern motherboards and GPUs are pushing for Gen 5.0 exclusivity (Image via Asus)
Modern motherboards and GPUs are pushing for Gen 5.0 exclusivity (Image via Asus)

Choosing between the PCIe standards becomes more important on budget cards. Most of the recent launches, such as the RTX 5060 and RX 9060 XT, are only based on an x8 interface, which means you lose twice as much with PCIe 4.0: on bandwidth and bus width. Let's dissect the specs of these bus standards before delving into fine-grained performance differences.

Specs comparison

In terms of specs, PCIe 5.0 doubles the transfer speeds of the older standard. While it was introduced as early as 2019, just two years after Gen 4 debuted, the technology is only being widely adopted lately with the release of the latest graphics cards.

Gen 5 supports a maximum of 32 GT/s in transfer rate, with a 4 GB/s bandwidth per lane. That's double that of the last generation. Moreover, bandwidth across every link (x4, x8, x16) has all been doubled. Gen 5 also retains backward compatibility with older standards, which will continue to run with reduced speeds.

Here's a look at the specs sheets of the two standards:

SpecificationPCIe Gen 4PCIe Gen 5
Release Year20172019
Transfer Rate16 GT/s (gigatransfers per second)32 GT/s (gigatransfers per second)
Bandwidth per Lane~2 GB/s~4 GB/s
x4 Link Bandwidth~8 GB/s~16 GB/s
x8 Link Bandwidth~16 GB/s~32 GB/s
x16 Link Bandwidth~32 GB/s~64 GB/s
Encoding Scheme128b/130b128b/130b
LatencySimilar to Gen 3, slightly betterSimilar to Gen 4, slight improvements
Power EfficiencyImproved over Gen 3Similar to Gen 4, higher power draw possible at full speed
Typical Use CasesHigh-end GPUs, NVMe SSDs, networkingNext-gen GPUs, AI accelerators, ultra-fast NVMe SSDs
Backward CompatibilityWith Gen 3 and earlierWith Gen 4, Gen 3, and earlier
Performance comparison

Budget GPUs are often limited to x8 and x4 buses, further limiting their bandwidth (Image via MSI)
Budget GPUs are often limited to x8 and x4 buses, further limiting their bandwidth (Image via MSI)

Given that the bus standard generation directly meddles with the speed at which a GPU can communicate with the CPU, it's important to look at gaming FPS to get an idea of how much performance is lost if you dial back from PCIe 5.0 to 4.0 and 3.0.

Here's a look at how framerates vary on the same graphics card (RTX 5050) based on which bus standard is used by the motherboard. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

PCIe Gen 3.0PCIe Gen 4.0PCIe Gen 5.0
God of War: Ragnarök84.2 FPS86.7 FPS87.3 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 267.9 FPS70.6 FPS70.7 FPS
CYBERPUNK 207751.1 FPS55.2 FPS55.8 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima 65.4 FPS65.7 FPS65.5 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 258.8 FPS59.9 FPS61.1 FPS
The Last of Us Part II71.3 FPS76.6 FPS77.4 FPS
Forza Horizon 587.2 FPS91.6 FPS92.7 FPS
Horizon Forbidden West62.4 FPS62.9 FPS63.2 FPS
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II49.5 FPS52.8 FPS53.9 FPS
Doom: The Dark Ages51.2 FPS54.1 FPS54.6 FPS
Moving from PCIe Gen 3.0 to 4.0 gives a tangible jump in performance: 4.3%. However, choosing between PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 won't make much of a difference as the FPS gap is just 0.9% (less than the margin of error of 1%). This is more true for budget GPUs like the RTX 5050 that are limited by bigger factors such as rasterization capabilities.

If you're building a budget or mid-range rig in 2025, choosing the cheaper Gen 4.0 motherboard won't make much of a difference. Some of these offerings have been handsomely discounted lately, now that they're being phased out. Given that PCIe 4.0 provides most of the practical benefits while PCIe 5.0 is more future-focused, we recommend opting for the former.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Angad Sharma
