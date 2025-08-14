PCIe 4.0 vs PCIe 5.0 gaming: Should you upgrade your motherboard in 2025?

PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 are both uniquely placed in the market: while motherboards based on the older standard are readily selling, most current-generation graphics cards are pushing the latest version. If you're looking to upgrade to an RTX 50 or RX 9000 series video card, an important question to address is whether spending the premium on a Gen 5 motherboard is worthwhile. This is a bigger problem for budget systems with limited headroom for a costlier part.

In this article, we will look at the performance differences you can expect by going up generation numbers in the PCIe interface. We'll consider gaming performance as a proxy.

PCIe 4.0 vs PCIe 5.0: How big is the difference in gaming?

Modern motherboards and GPUs are pushing for Gen 5.0 exclusivity (Image via Asus)

Choosing between the PCIe standards becomes more important on budget cards. Most of the recent launches, such as the RTX 5060 and RX 9060 XT, are only based on an x8 interface, which means you lose twice as much with PCIe 4.0: on bandwidth and bus width. Let's dissect the specs of these bus standards before delving into fine-grained performance differences.

Specs comparison

In terms of specs, PCIe 5.0 doubles the transfer speeds of the older standard. While it was introduced as early as 2019, just two years after Gen 4 debuted, the technology is only being widely adopted lately with the release of the latest graphics cards.

Gen 5 supports a maximum of 32 GT/s in transfer rate, with a 4 GB/s bandwidth per lane. That's double that of the last generation. Moreover, bandwidth across every link (x4, x8, x16) has all been doubled. Gen 5 also retains backward compatibility with older standards, which will continue to run with reduced speeds.

Here's a look at the specs sheets of the two standards:

Specification PCIe Gen 4 PCIe Gen 5 Release Year 2017 2019 Transfer Rate 16 GT/s (gigatransfers per second) 32 GT/s (gigatransfers per second) Bandwidth per Lane ~2 GB/s ~4 GB/s x4 Link Bandwidth ~8 GB/s ~16 GB/s x8 Link Bandwidth ~16 GB/s ~32 GB/s x16 Link Bandwidth ~32 GB/s ~64 GB/s Encoding Scheme 128b/130b 128b/130b Latency Similar to Gen 3, slightly better Similar to Gen 4, slight improvements Power Efficiency Improved over Gen 3 Similar to Gen 4, higher power draw possible at full speed Typical Use Cases High-end GPUs, NVMe SSDs, networking Next-gen GPUs, AI accelerators, ultra-fast NVMe SSDs Backward Compatibility With Gen 3 and earlier With Gen 4, Gen 3, and earlier

Performance comparison

Budget GPUs are often limited to x8 and x4 buses, further limiting their bandwidth (Image via MSI)

Given that the bus standard generation directly meddles with the speed at which a GPU can communicate with the CPU, it's important to look at gaming FPS to get an idea of how much performance is lost if you dial back from PCIe 5.0 to 4.0 and 3.0.

Here's a look at how framerates vary on the same graphics card (RTX 5050) based on which bus standard is used by the motherboard. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

PCIe Gen 3.0 PCIe Gen 4.0 PCIe Gen 5.0 God of War: Ragnarök 84.2 FPS 86.7 FPS 87.3 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 67.9 FPS 70.6 FPS 70.7 FPS CYBERPUNK 2077 51.1 FPS 55.2 FPS 55.8 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 65.4 FPS 65.7 FPS 65.5 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 58.8 FPS 59.9 FPS 61.1 FPS The Last of Us Part II 71.3 FPS 76.6 FPS 77.4 FPS Forza Horizon 5 87.2 FPS 91.6 FPS 92.7 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 62.4 FPS 62.9 FPS 63.2 FPS Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 49.5 FPS 52.8 FPS 53.9 FPS Doom: The Dark Ages 51.2 FPS 54.1 FPS 54.6 FPS

Moving from PCIe Gen 3.0 to 4.0 gives a tangible jump in performance: 4.3%. However, choosing between PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 won't make much of a difference as the FPS gap is just 0.9% (less than the margin of error of 1%). This is more true for budget GPUs like the RTX 5050 that are limited by bigger factors such as rasterization capabilities.

If you're building a budget or mid-range rig in 2025, choosing the cheaper Gen 4.0 motherboard won't make much of a difference. Some of these offerings have been handsomely discounted lately, now that they're being phased out. Given that PCIe 4.0 provides most of the practical benefits while PCIe 5.0 is more future-focused, we recommend opting for the former.

