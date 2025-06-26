PEAK black screen error: Possible fixes and reasons

The PEAK black screen error has been bothering many players since the title's launch. It appears when starting the game or exploring certain biomes like the TROPICS — it can completely freeze progress, leaving you stuck on a blank screen. For a game focused on survival and climbing with friends, such a bug can ruin one's experience.
While there’s no official fix yet, there are a few things you can try. These workarounds have worked for others in the community.
Note: These methods are workarounds that may not apply to everyone, but they might help you get back into the game.
Possible fixes for the PEAK black screen error
Update your graphics drivers
Having outdated graphics drivers can lead to rendering issues and result in something like the PEAK black screen error. I recommend visiting your GPU manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel), downloading the latest driver version for your card, and installing it.
Once your drivers are fully updated, restart your PC and try launching PEAK again.
Change the launch options on Steam
One common cause of the black screen issue is related to how the game handles graphics on your system. If your current settings aren't working well, forcing the title to use a specific version of DirectX might help.
Here’s what you can do:
- Open Steam and go to your Library.
- Right-click PEAK and select Properties.
- Under the General tab, scroll to the Launch Options box.
- Type in -dx11 and close the window.
- Launch the game and check if it loads normally.
If it doesn’t work, try replacing -dx11 with -dx12 or -vulkan one at a time. This tells the game to use a different rendering system, which can sometimes bypass the black screen problem. You can also install (or reinstall) the DirectX offline runtime.
Reset screen settings from the Registry Editor
If PEAK tries to load with settings your display can’t handle, it may get stuck on a black screen. You can reset the screen setup through the Windows Registry by following these steps:
- Press Windows + R, type regedit, and press Enter.
- Go to: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Landcrab\Peak
- In that folder, delete all entries that begin with "Screenmanager."
- Close the editor and restart PEAK.
This will clear the display settings and allow the game to reconfigure itself when it is opened again.
Close overlay apps and background tools
Some background programs can interfere and cause the PEAK black screen error. For this:
- Turn off Discord Overlay, Steam Overlay, MSI Afterburner, RivaTuner, etc.
- Fully exit them before launching PEAK.
Overlays are helpful, but they sometimes conflict with how games initialize rendering.
As a final step, I recommend updating the .NET Framework (both 3.5 and 4.8) and reinstalling all Visual C++ Redistributables (2010–2022 for both x86 and x64). This can often help fix the issue.
These are a few steps you can try following to potentially resolve the PEAK black screen error.
