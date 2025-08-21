  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which is the better buy in 2025?

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which is the better buy in 2025?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 21, 2025 21:59 GMT
The Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Ultra are some of the highest-end smartphones (Image via Amazon and Boost Mobile)
The Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Ultra are some of the highest-end smartphones (Image via Amazon and Boost Mobile)

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are among the best Android phones money can buy in 2025. The former was recently introduced as the Mountain View-based search giant's latest flagship, with significant improvements that give the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 a run for their money. While both devices cost well over $1,000, they promise a premium flagship experience and a boatload of AI features to differentiate themselves from cheaper alternatives.

Ad

However, the highest-end models are designed for a different category of users. You're looking at heavy multitaskers and enthusiasts opting for these devices mostly. Most of the niche audience already have their mind made up, and a brief look at the specs and performance capabilities isn't enough to change their mind. However, for the remainder of the market, which one wins the cut in terms of what they have to offer? Let's find out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are the best-in-class Android phones today

The S25 Ultra is a high-end phone designed for a premium experience (Image via Samsung)
The S25 Ultra is a high-end phone designed for a premium experience (Image via Samsung)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings Google's new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung. This is a bold move in a market riddled by supply chain shortages. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which has been specially tuned to work well with Samsung.

Ad

Let's look at the detailed specs before delving into performance.

Specs comparison

The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display that hits an impressive 3,300 nits peak brightness. That's significantly higher than Samsung's 2,600 nits display. Google also standardized on 16GB of RAM across all storage configurations, beating the S25's 12 GB capacity.

The Samsung, on the other hand, bundles a larger 6.9-inch display and a more premium build with a titanium body. It also has a stronger Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection for the display, while Google sticks with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Ad

Moreover, Samsung also wins in terms of camera specs: Samsung bundles a high-end 200 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a dual-telephoto setup with 3x and 5x optical zoom. Google's design is simpler, with a 50 MP, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP 5x telephoto. On paper, Samsung wins. In practice, it's more complicated.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL also takes the lead in terms of battery capacity: 5,200 mAh vs. 5,000 on the S25 Ultra. However, the S Pen remains Samsung's advantage.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at the specs:

SpecificationGoogle Pixel 10 Pro XLSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Display6.8" LTPO OLED, 2,992×1,344px6.9" Dynamic LTPO AMOLED, 3,120×1,440px
Refresh Rate1-120Hz adaptive1-120Hz adaptive
Peak Brightness3,300 nits2,600 nits
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G5 (3nm TSMC)Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM16GB LPDDR5X12GB LPDDR5X (16GB in select markets)
Storage256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
Main Camera50MP f/1.7200MP f/1.7
Ultra-wide48MP f/1.750MP f/1.9
Telephoto48MP f/2.8 (5x optical)10MP f/2.4 (3x) + 50MP f/3.4 (5x)
Front Camera42MP f/2.212MP f/2.2
Battery5,200mAh5,000mAh
Wired Charging45W45W
Wireless Charging25W Qi2 (built-in magnetic)15W Qi (requires case for Qi2)
Build MaterialsRecycled aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2Grade 5 Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Armor 2
Weight221g218g
Water ResistanceIP68IP68
S Pen✅ (integrated)
Operating SystemAndroid 16Android 15 + One UI 7
Update Promise7 years7 years
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5GWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, UWB
Launch Price (256GB)$1,199$1,299
Geekbench 6 Score2,296 / 6,203 (single/multi)3,031 / 9,829 (single/multi)
Available ColorsObsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose QuartzTitanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium WhiteBlue, Titanium JetBlack
Ad

While both phones are pricey, the S25 Ultra demands a staggering $1,299 for the base model. Google, on the other hand, is offering the Pixel 10 Pro XL from $1,199, with exciting pre-order bonuses reducing the price even further.

Read more: All available Google Pixel 10 colors

Performance comparison

The Pixel 10 Pro benchmark controversy has the Android market shaken up (Image via Google)
The Pixel 10 Pro benchmark controversy has the Android market shaken up (Image via Google)

Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy absolutely destroys Google's Tensor G5 in every performance benchmark. While the new CPU has improved significantly over the Pixel 9 Pro, the S25 Ultra takes a 32% lead in single-core Geekbench scores (3,031 vs 2,296) and a massive 58% lead in multi-core (9,829 vs 6,203).

Ad

AnTuTu 10 scores are even worse, giving S25 Ultra a 300% lead in the overall test. However, these numbers have already been challenged by experts, and we could be looking at a different story once the Pixel hits shelves.

For now, this is how the benchmarks are expected to stack for the devices:

Benchmark TestGoogle Pixel 10 Pro XLSamsung Galaxy S25 UltraPerformance Gap
Geekbench 6 Single-Core2,296 points3,031 pointsSamsung +32% faster
Geekbench 6 Multi-Core6,203 points9,829 pointsSamsung +58% faster
AnTuTu 10 Overall~700,000 points2,758,993 pointsSamsung ~300% faster
AnTuTu 10 CPU~300,000 points644,406 pointsSamsung +115% faster
AnTuTu 10 GPU~180,000 points1,265,832 pointsSamsung +600% faster
Ad

For now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes out as the more powerful phone. If your workload involves gaming, video editing, or heavy multitasking, the more capable chip will deliver a smoother performance at a more premium price.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has its strengths: strong AI feature integration, clean stock Android, and better image processing (which can beat the Samsung at times). For now, it's best to wait for the Pixel to hit shelves before pulling the trigger.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications