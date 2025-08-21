Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which is the better buy in 2025?

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are among the best Android phones money can buy in 2025. The former was recently introduced as the Mountain View-based search giant's latest flagship, with significant improvements that give the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 a run for their money. While both devices cost well over $1,000, they promise a premium flagship experience and a boatload of AI features to differentiate themselves from cheaper alternatives.
However, the highest-end models are designed for a different category of users. You're looking at heavy multitaskers and enthusiasts opting for these devices mostly. Most of the niche audience already have their mind made up, and a brief look at the specs and performance capabilities isn't enough to change their mind. However, for the remainder of the market, which one wins the cut in terms of what they have to offer? Let's find out.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are the best-in-class Android phones today
The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings Google's new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung. This is a bold move in a market riddled by supply chain shortages. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which has been specially tuned to work well with Samsung.
Let's look at the detailed specs before delving into performance.
Specs comparison
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display that hits an impressive 3,300 nits peak brightness. That's significantly higher than Samsung's 2,600 nits display. Google also standardized on 16GB of RAM across all storage configurations, beating the S25's 12 GB capacity.
The Samsung, on the other hand, bundles a larger 6.9-inch display and a more premium build with a titanium body. It also has a stronger Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection for the display, while Google sticks with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Moreover, Samsung also wins in terms of camera specs: Samsung bundles a high-end 200 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a dual-telephoto setup with 3x and 5x optical zoom. Google's design is simpler, with a 50 MP, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP 5x telephoto. On paper, Samsung wins. In practice, it's more complicated.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL also takes the lead in terms of battery capacity: 5,200 mAh vs. 5,000 on the S25 Ultra. However, the S Pen remains Samsung's advantage.
Here's a detailed look at the specs:
While both phones are pricey, the S25 Ultra demands a staggering $1,299 for the base model. Google, on the other hand, is offering the Pixel 10 Pro XL from $1,199, with exciting pre-order bonuses reducing the price even further.
Read more: All available Google Pixel 10 colors
Performance comparison
Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy absolutely destroys Google's Tensor G5 in every performance benchmark. While the new CPU has improved significantly over the Pixel 9 Pro, the S25 Ultra takes a 32% lead in single-core Geekbench scores (3,031 vs 2,296) and a massive 58% lead in multi-core (9,829 vs 6,203).
AnTuTu 10 scores are even worse, giving S25 Ultra a 300% lead in the overall test. However, these numbers have already been challenged by experts, and we could be looking at a different story once the Pixel hits shelves.
For now, this is how the benchmarks are expected to stack for the devices:
For now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes out as the more powerful phone. If your workload involves gaming, video editing, or heavy multitasking, the more capable chip will deliver a smoother performance at a more premium price.
However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has its strengths: strong AI feature integration, clean stock Android, and better image processing (which can beat the Samsung at times). For now, it's best to wait for the Pixel to hit shelves before pulling the trigger.