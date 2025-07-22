Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle release date, price, where to buy, and more

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is releasing in October 2025. This is exciting news for all Pokémon fans, as the title is slated to introduce a whole new adventure in Lumiose City. The game is going to be categorized as an action RPG title and seems to be only single-player for a paced gameplay experience. The game will also feature Mega Evolution to help players explore their strengths in battles around the cityscape.This article will highlight the upcoming release of Pokémon Legends Z-A for Nintendo Switch 2.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.When will Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle release?Pokémon Legends Z-A for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to be releasing on October 16, 2025. The game will also be available for Switch owners, and an upgrade pack for those who simply wish to migrate the game to the newer handheld console.What is the price of Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle?The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will arrive with a price tag of $499.99 (USD). This pack includes the Switch 2 device and access to the game as well. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2025.The standalone game costs $69.99, while the Upgrade Pack comes at the price of $9.99. These are viable options if you already own the device or if you already have the previous handheld version of the game.Also read: Is the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT worth buying for gaming?Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle?Fans can pre-order this entire package through the official Nintendo store on the website and select retailers. The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is expected to become available in offline locations starting October 16, 2025, alongside the release of the Pokémon title.The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 edition has been announced to bring a lot of new improvements compared to its older variant. This includes improved performance, better resolution gameplay, and smoother and more consistent frame rates. All these factors combined can provide fans with a fresh adventure in Lumiose City while participating in live battles against different Trainers.You can check out the official Pokémon Legends website for a deep dive into the story, world, and characters of the upcoming game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GB vs RTX 4060 8 GB: Which is the better gaming GPU?Nintendo Switch 2 review: A great console mired in terrible business decisionsIs Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update releasing on Nintendo Switch 2?Is Donkey Kong Bananza on Nintendo Switch?