Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle release date, price, where to buy, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:26 GMT
Pok&eacute;mon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle details explored (Image via Nintendo)
The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is releasing in October 2025. This is exciting news for all Pokémon fans, as the title is slated to introduce a whole new adventure in Lumiose City. The game is going to be categorized as an action RPG title and seems to be only single-player for a paced gameplay experience. The game will also feature Mega Evolution to help players explore their strengths in battles around the cityscape.

This article will highlight the upcoming release of Pokémon Legends Z-A for Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

When will Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle release?

Pokémon Legends Z-A for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to be releasing on October 16, 2025. The game will also be available for Switch owners, and an upgrade pack for those who simply wish to migrate the game to the newer handheld console.

What is the price of Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle?

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will arrive with a price tag of $499.99 (USD). This pack includes the Switch 2 device and access to the game as well. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2025.

The standalone game costs $69.99, while the Upgrade Pack comes at the price of $9.99. These are viable options if you already own the device or if you already have the previous handheld version of the game.

Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle?

Fans can pre-order this entire package through the official Nintendo store on the website and select retailers. The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is expected to become available in offline locations starting October 16, 2025, alongside the release of the Pokémon title.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 edition has been announced to bring a lot of new improvements compared to its older variant. This includes improved performance, better resolution gameplay, and smoother and more consistent frame rates. All these factors combined can provide fans with a fresh adventure in Lumiose City while participating in live battles against different Trainers.

You can check out the official Pokémon Legends website for a deep dive into the story, world, and characters of the upcoming game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

