Is Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update releasing on Nintendo Switch 2?

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update is live now, and it has brought a lot of new changes and improvements to the game. From new cars to various gameplay tweaks, there are a lot of things to try and explore. One of the biggest surprises this time is the game’s official launch on Mac with Apple Silicon, adding a new platform to the list of supported systems.
With so many things added, many Switch 2 players might be curious whether they get to play this update on their new handheld device or not. The answer is yes, the 2.3 update of Cyberpunk is being rolled out to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Is the Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update available on Nintendo Switch 2?
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 has brought changes that improve the overall experience significantly. To start with, there are four new vehicles introduced in the game: Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru, Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred", Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa, and the Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila. The update also debuts AutoDrive, a self-driving car feature that lets your vehicle automatically take you to your destination.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Photo Mode got a massive overhaul with 27 new NPCs, outfit swaps, lighting improvements, a new weather/time tab, and even stickers to turn your screenshots into postcards. There are also a lot of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
Originally, the patch notes stated that the update would come to the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 later, sparking concern from handheld players that it would take weeks, if not months to arrive. But just an hour after the update rolled out for the rest of the platforms, the official Cyberpunk account on X confirmed that the 2.3 update is already rolling out to the Nintendo Switch 2.
This surprised a lot of players as they were not expecting it to arrive this early. The update should be available to download and play for all platforms by now.
That’s everything we know for now. You can read the full patch notes on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website here.
Read more related articles here:
- 12 biggest updates in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3
- How to get Harris' IP address in Cyberpunk 2077
- Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee
- 5 video games that failed at launch but are worth picking up now: Featuring Cyberpunk, No Man's Sky, and more
- Does Cyberpunk Ultimate Edition support cross-save on Nintendo Switch 2?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.