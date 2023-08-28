PS5 price drop after PS5 Slim & PS5 Pro release: How much will the expected price be?

The PS5 Pro and Slim revisions are scheduled for a launch later this year. These mid-cycle refreshes will bring better performance, propelling video game experiences and visuals to the next level. These consoles have been in the rumor mill for too long, and we already know when they will launch — late 2023 for the Slim model and 2024 for the Pro.

However, one of the chief questions asked by multiple PlayStation fans is whether the original PS5 models from 2020 will be discounted following the introduction of the upgraded variants. No official confirmation exists since Sony has been tight-lipped about details on mid-cycle PS5 refreshes. Thus, in this article, we will judge the current market for the PlayStation and make some educated guesses on what to expect.

Note that all the info shared on the console is mainly based on leaks and our speculations. Take the conclusion with your regular dosage of salt.

Will the PS5 disc edition be discounted after the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro launch?

We expect a handsome discount on the original PlayStation 5 following the launch of the upcoming mid-cycle refreshes. However, there are a few other factors that might come into play.

The PS5 disc edition is a bit more expensive than the digital edition. Although successive hardware revisions have made the console more profitable, it is generally a machine with losing demand as gamers turn to digital models. Over 50% of sales on the PS5 were done digitally in the past year, making it a more preferred option.

Moreover, a detachable disc drive for the PlayStation 5 has been in the rumor mill for a while. Thus, it won't be surprising if this accessory launches alongside the upcoming PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro.

Considering this, the PS5 disc edition might not be discontinued yet. We believe the console will stick around for a few more months until the PS5 Pro launches, which hopefully targets the same $500 price tag as the disc edition. Then, the original PlayStation 5 might be taken off the shelves. Until then, the PS5 disc edition might sell for $450 at most, given the Slim will feature slightly improved hardware for $400.

Will the PS5 digital edition be discounted after the launch of the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro?

The PS5 digital edition might be discounted once the upcoming PS5 Slim launches. The console was launched for $400 back in 2020. It still sells for this price and is seldom discounted during big sales like Black Friday.

Sony plans to introduce the PS5 Slim for the same price: $400. We don't believe a PlayStation 5 offering for less than $400 will exist. Thus, it makes sense for the PS5 Digital Edition to be discontinued. The PS5 disc edition might stick around for a few more months until the PS5 Pro hits shelves. We believe the upcoming Pro model will be priced at $500.