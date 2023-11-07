PS5 Pro leaks, expected announcement date, specifications ,and more

The PS5 Pro has been in the rumor mill for a while now. This supposed upcoming revision to the ninth-generation gaming console is expected to be considerably more powerful than the original version launched in 2020. It will supposedly extend the gaming machine's lead in 4K gaming with a focus on ray tracing performance, as per industry insiders who disclosed its details.

We have got a good look into what the future of the PlayStation 5 is going to look like. In this article, we will go over the latest details on the rumored console and speculate when gamers might expect it to debut in the market.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Latest PS5 Pro leaks

As already established, the PS5 Pro is expected to be a more jacked-up version of the PS5, much like the PS4 Pro that debuted back in 2016. Recent rumors have suggested the console is already in advanced stages of development, and developers have started getting devkits to aid in game production. This could mean we are closer than previously thought to a launch date.

Sony is launching the PS5 Slim this month. This console targets the same $500 price tag as the original machine, albeit with extra storage, support for a detachable disc drive, and other slight improvements. Therefore, with the launch of the rumored PS5 Pro, the slimline version might be discounted.

Another possibility is that the console might cost more than $500, in stark contrast to pricing trends in the last generation.

In terms of performance, the PS5 Pro reportedly won't target 8K gaming, unlike previously thought. It is, however, thought to be over twice as fast as the original PlayStation 5, which will make it a fantastic machine for playing video games at 4K resolutions.

Compared to the PS5's 10.28 TFLOPS promised theoretical performance, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh will probably feature 23 TFLOPS, according to leaks and rumors.

When will the reported PS5 Pro be announced?

There has been no official news on when to expect the PS5 Pro to debut. However, leakers and current trends suggest that the rumored console might launch in the holidays of 2024. This is consistent with other PlayStation launch time windows and also gives the PS5 Slim over a year to rake in a considerable number of sales.

That said, another important factor to consider is that the PlayStation 5 isn't being fully utilized by modern video games. Therefore, it makes no sense to launch a more powerful variant anytime soon. This could mean the reported console might be delayed to a 2025 launch date.

Expected PS5 Pro specs

Leaked specs of the PS5 Pro (Image via @Zuby_Tech/X)

The detailed specs list of the reportedly upcoming Pro refresh isn't known yet. However, industry insiders have already hinted at what to expect from the hardware powering the upcoming device.

The CPU and GPU architecture will supposedly be upgraded to Zen 4 and RDNA 3, respectively, the latest from AMD. This will allow for improved efficiency and performance levels.

The currently rumored specs list for the rumored upcoming console is as follows:

TSMC 5/4nm Process

8 Zen 4 cores

30 WGP

60 CU

iGPU based on RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5

APU with 96 ROPs

CPU clocks 3.6 GHz

GPU clocks 2.7 GHz

16 GB GDDR6

18,000 mt/s memory

23.04 TFLOPs

Overall, the leaked upcoming Pro refresh will be targeted at premium performance with a focus on powering the latest in graphics rendering technologies like path tracing and frame generation.

As previously mentioned, there is no official confirmation on the specs list yet, and we will have to wait until the final unveiling of the rumored console from Sony.