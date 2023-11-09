PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: Price, where to buy, and more

While many players are anticipating the PS5 Slim's upcoming launch, it seems like some online retailers already have it in store. As spotted on Dell and Walmart, the upcoming console redesign is already available for purchase. To top it off, it comes bundled with the latest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game, making this deal fairly irresistible for newcomers.

So here's everything players need to know about this PS5 Slim deal, its pricing, and more.

How much does the PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle cost?

As per the pricing on the site, the console bundle costs $500. This is the same as the standard PS5 Slim pricing, so buyers will essentially be getting the new open-world superhero game for free. Given the MSRP for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is $70, this is a solid deal.

Players can check the bundles out on Dell's official website as well as the listing's Walmart page. On the latter, it seems like it's already sold out, so interested buyers may have to wait for new stock. As for this PS5 refresh's official launch, it was expected to arrive this month itself. So while this may seem like the start of the Slim arriving in users' hands, the official PlayStation website does not have it on sale yet.

In other words, it could be a mistake on Dell and Walmart's end as they uploaded the listing slightly earlier. On that note, since two unrelated retailers have made the PS5 Slim already available for purchase, other sellers should follow suit very soon. With the PS5's increasing popularity, this is a good time to be a PlayStation owner.

What changes does the PS5 Slim bring, and is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 worth picking up?

For one, as the name suggests, the PS5 Slim is a sleeker variant of the standard console. In fact, it promises a 30% reduction in overall volume as well as 18-24% in weight. This should make it easier for users to set it up. Other upgrades include a 1 TB SSD - which is a marked improvement over the 825 GB in the previous models.

The device comes in two variants: the standard edition and the Digital edition. The former includes a disc drive, while the latter does not. As such, the latter costs $50 less at $450. Interestingly, Sony has also made the disc drive available as a separate peripheral for the PS5 Slim. Called the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, it will allow the use of disc media even on Digital consoles.

As for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the latest web-swinging adventure may be Insomniac Games' best yet. Players can control two protagonists - Peter Parker and Miles Morales - on a thrilling journey that doesn't just shed new light on their personal lives, but also introduces brand new villains like Kraven. As such, it is definitely a must-play for all fans. The game is out right now, exclusively for the PS5.

