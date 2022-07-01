PS5 vs Nintendo Switch: Which is better for you? (2022)

Even though there is an almost four-year gap in the releases of the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, they are still comparable because of their game library and difference in usage. The Nintendo Switch is a creatively designed device that can be played as a handheld console and on the TV, whereas the PS5 is a monster of a system with the latest specifications that can only be played after being connected to a display.

There are various pros and cons of owning the two systems, but in the end, it comes down to personal preference about which type of games you like to play and how you like to play them.

PS5 and Nintendo Switch cater to different playstyles

Console PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch CPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor GPU 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Memory 16GB GDDR6 4 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM @ 1600 MHz Storage 825GB SSD 32GB Internal + MicroSD Weight 4.5 KG 0.2KG (console) / 0.32 (dock)

From the table, it can be seen that the PlayStation 5 has way better specifications compared to the Nintendo Switch, but there are plenty of reasons for it. The Nintendo Switch is designed to run games that are specifically made for it, which are not as graphic-intensive as the competitor's games. Moreover, the strongest components cannot be packed in such a compact and portable body.

The PS5 is designed to run the latest AAA games with the best graphics and has support for resolutions as high as 4K running at 60FPS. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, can only run games at 1080p at 60FPS while in dock mode and at 720p at 60FPS in handheld mode. Since both the devices offer vastly different gaming experiences, specifications should not be the differentiator.

Nintendo owns many video game franchises, which means a lot of beloved games will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, including The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Super Mario, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, and more, are only available on Nintendo Switch.

Moreover, there are many third-party games available for the Switch as well, making it a console that can cater to a large audience. These games include Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Apex Legends, and more.

PlayStation 5 also has many exclusive titles that are not available on any other console. These games have received overwhelmingly positive reviews and have driven the sales of PlayStation consoles. These games include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, God of War (2018), Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.

Since the PS5 is a popular console, many of the latest third-party games are released on this console, and as they are graphically intensive, they cannot be run on Nintendo Switch. These games include Call of Duty: Warzone, Elden Ring, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 2042, and more.

Conclusion

Based on the hardware specifications, the PS5 is a much stronger console when compared to the Nintendo Switch, but that cannot be the only factor when deciding between the two. If you are looking to play the latest games at the highest graphic settings, the PS5 is for you. However, if you want the ability to play games both on-the-go and from the comfort of your couch, there is no other console like the Nintendo Switch.

