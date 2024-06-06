PS5 and Xbox's mid-gen entries are shaping up to be very different according to rumors

Mid-cycle refreshes to the PS5 and Xbox have been in the rumor mill for a long time. Early on, we got revelations from the Microsoft vs FTC court trials, which hinted at the existence of the PlayStation 5 slimline and Microsoft's upcoming redesigned Xbox consoles, which will reduce its footprint with minor upgrades (like Sony's relaunched gaming machines).

Recent rumors have also suggested the existence of an Xbox handheld, which is set to be revealed at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9. Microsoft isn't planning a more powerful device to keep up with the industry standard. This is a stark difference from the ninth generation when both console makers launched the more capable Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro to deliver 4K gaming experiences.

The Redmond-based tech giant is trying to appease a budget market demographic with their upcoming launch while Sony might for the usual with the purported Pro-grade revision. This marks an interesting turn in the console wars as you won't have the PlayStation and Xbox at loggerheads for the first time in decades.

What to expect from a PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro is expected to bring improved 4K gaming performance (Image via Technizo Concept/YouTube)

Previously, I wrote in detail about the leaked specs of the upcoming PlayStation consoles. The device is likely going for smoother 4K 40 FPS experiences, instead of being an 8K gaming powerhouse as previously thought.

Rumors suggest a Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 graphics hardware, besides an NPU that might be used for AI-powered workloads and upscaling. All of this might translate to about 40-50% extra performance at UHD resolutions.

How is the Xbox handheld shaping up?

An Xbox handheld is rumored to launch soon (Image via Microsoft)

The rumored Xbox handheld will likely target a more mid-range market instead of going all-out on performance. As I wrote in the article discussing the leaks of the portable gaming machine, Microsoft has several market opportunities to exploit with this device. The handheld market has been chiefly dominated by the Steam Deck and third-party launches like the Lenovo Legion Go and ROG Ally X.

Current rumors suggest Microsoft is targeting Xbox Series S-level performance on the rumored "Xbox Portable." This is possible given the extra performance of the latest Zen 5 CPUs and RDNA 3.5 graphics architectures bring to the table.

PS5 and Xbox are going separate ways: What does this entail for gamers?

For once, I believe PlayStation and Xbox are doing a solid thing by taking different paths for the remainder of the tenth-generation lineup. Instead of eating away each other's market share with nearly equivalent launches, this would give fans more options to choose from. This way, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles can co-exist.

Both Sony and Microsoft's consoles have superb game libraries. In a world where you can own a more powerful PS5 Pro and a cheaper Xbox handheld, you can enjoy the best of both worlds. This is a win-win for all gamers.