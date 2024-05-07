With the launch of the new Razer Blade 16 2024 edition at CES 2024, a new battle of Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Flow X16 has started. Both laptops are designed for different customer bases. The Razer Blade 16 strives to provide the best gaming experience possible, while the Asus ROG Flow X16 wants to deliver a gaming laptop that's thin and light.

But which is the best gaming laptop among the two? The Razer Blade 16 is the best gaming laptop. In this article, we will find out what makes the Blade 16 the best gaming laptop and by how much compared to the ROG Flow X16.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Flow X16: Which is the best gaming laptop?

Specs

Razer Blade 16's internals (Image via Matthew Moniz/YouTube)

The Asus ROG Flow X16 laptop has great specs, but the GPU is limited to RTX 4070, while the Razer Blade 16 can be configured with up to RTX 4090. Here are the full specs lists of the Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Flow X16:

Razer Blade 16 ROG Flow X16 Display 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with 240Hz

16-inch QHD mini-LED display with 240Hz CPU Up to Intel Core i9-14900HX at 5.8GHz Up to Intel Core i9-13900H at 5.4GHz GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 4090 with 175W Up to Nvidia RTX 4070 with 120W Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD Battery 95 Wh 90 Wh Price $2,299 $2,499

Design and display comparison

Razer Blade 16's display (Image via Matthew Moniz/YouTube)

The design is where the two laptops differ the most. The Razer Blade 16 is designed to provide the best experience in both performance and design. The entire body of the Blade 16 is created from a single piece of anodized CNC-machined aluminum. The body feels good in the hand, thanks to the anodization process that gives it a great texture.

On the other hand, the Asus ROG Flow X16 is intended to be thin and light, which it manages to achieve more or less. It is made of magnesium alloy that wards off fingerprints. However, design is subjective, and it is up to you to choose which is the best design.

As for the display, the Razer Blade 16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Flow X16 has a 16-inch mini-LED display with the same 240Hz refresh rate. The mini-LED technology is built on LCD technology but is better than that. However, it is not as good as OLED, so the Razer Blade 16 has the best display.

Performance comparison

Razer Blade 16's turbo mode (Image via Matthew Moniz/YouTube)

When it comes to the performance side of things, the Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Flow X16 are two different classes of beasts. The former is designed for performance, so it can be configured with RTX 4070 and above. However, the latter can only be configured up to RTX 4070.

In this article, we are comparing the base variant of the Razer Blade 16 with the top variant of the ROG Flow X16 since they are the closest in terms of specs and have a similar price tag. This way, we can have an apples-to-apples comparison between the two laptops.

Let's take a look at the CPU performance difference between Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Flow X16:

Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9-13950HX Asus ROG Flow X16 with Intel Core i9-13900H Cinebench 2024 (Single-Core) 122 (6% higher) 115 Cinebench 2024 (Multi-Core) 1503 (47% higher) 951 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2108 (9% higher) 1919 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 19759 (26% higher) 14632 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2087 (3% higher) 2016 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 32172 (42% higher) 18760

The Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9-13950HX scored 6% higher in the single-core benchmarks compared to the Asus ROG Flow X16. The Blade 16 also scored 38.3% higher in the multi-core benchmarks on average.

Also, since both laptops feature the RTX 4070, they should have similar FPS, but the Razer Blade 16 will still get 1 - 3 FPS more as it has a higher-performance CPU, depending on the game title.

You can expect to play most modern games, including The Last of Us: Part 1 at its native QHD+ resolution with over 60+ FPS on both laptops.

Battery comparison

The Razer Blade 16 has a 95Wh battery, while the ROG Flow x16 features a 90Wh battery. Even though the Blade 16 laptop features a larger battery, its actual battery life will be similar to the ROG laptop since the 13950HX consumes more power than the other laptop.

Verdict

The Razer Blade 16 is the best laptop out of the two. It has a better CPU and allows you to add higher-performance graphics cards at a higher price. It also has an OLED display, which is better than the mini-LED display inside the ROG Flow X16. The Razer Blade 16 also sports a lower price tag, which further adds to its value.