Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition review - A pricey, but luxurious gaming chair

The Razer Enki Pro was already a quality gaming chair, but the added Lamborghini aesthetic makes it stand out more than any other chair I’ve owned. The base design is the upgraded version of the original “Enki” design, and I’ll be honest - I’ve never found the racing-style gaming chair overly comfortable. That said, I was proven wrong with this model. Though it won’t be on the cheap side of gaming chairs, it's a must-have if you’re a fan of gaming and Automobili Lamborghini. From a unique dual-textured finish with Alcantara to the comfortable recline, there’s much to love about the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

Instead of the traditional green, it features the Lamborghini Giallo orange to make it stand out. While it’s an exceptional gaming chair, it has some disadvantages worth noting.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is a well-designed gaming chair

A few things are essential in a gaming chair; the first is comfort. If you’re going to be relaxing and playing something on your PC or the console, you want to avoid getting up and suffering a sore back. That’s not something I experienced while reviewing the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

I’ve been reviewing this chair over the last few days, and whether I was playing Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster or working on my Live a Live review in my downtime, there was no discomfort while gaming. The chair’s recline goes to 152 degrees, so it feels very much like the seat in an automobile. It doesn’t lean back quite as far as other chairs I’ve used, but this is an excellent recline.

I also didn’t feel I would tip backward while reclining in this gaming chair. The full metal build of this gaming chair is sturdy and heavy. It’s designed with a height of 6’6” and 299 pounds as a maximum, so a fair amount of body types can easily use it.

The Alcantara leather is also high quality, instead of the suede on previous chair models. The chair’s design made me feel like I was in a Lamborghini - even if that was not the case. Nothing matches the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition from comfort to look while gaming.

As a sort of wider-set individual, I was worried about the comfort of this chair. I like having an excellent broad base for my gaming chairs, so I can shift around if necessary. Sometimes, you want to tuck a leg under yourself. I found I could do that quickly enough with this chair, with room to spare. However, if you’re looking for something bigger, you’re better off with other options, but as a heavy-set man, I found it was comfortable enough to use this chair.

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili is an effortless chair to put together. After unpacking the massive box, most of the chair is already pre-assembled. Just put the wheels in, screw in a few bolts, and before you know it, you have a chair!

Adjustable lumbar support would go a long way with this Razer gaming chair

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition has a built-in lumbar arch, which is supposed to help you sit in a neutral position. You’ll keep a good posture and less fatigue when in your chair for extended periods.

At first, this was incredibly uncomfortable. It took some time to get used to how I sat in the chair, but my posture ultimately felt better. Even with that, reclining even slightly in the chair still feels better. Once I adjusted to how the chair’s back was angled. It seemed like I was less tired when stretching or doing something else after working.

That said, I still feel like the chair is best used when slightly reclining. It felt like my back was perfectly settled into the gaming chair in that position. I eventually got used to the chair’s back design, but I admit I would have liked to see adjustable lumbar support.

The aesthetic of the chair is perfect for a Lamborghini fan, but it doesn’t come cheap

The original Razer Enki Pro chair is already pricey for a gaming chair. The Lamborghini Edition goes further than that, costing about $1,200 US. However, you get a gorgeous, dual-textured chair that is comfortable and stylish. This chair’s orange stitching looks remarkable, and the Lamborghini orange looks right at home on this chair.

It features the Razer logo, the “Automobili Lamborghini” inscription on the front of the chair, and the Lamborghini logo on the back. I was initially on the fence, not being much of a car guy.

But I must say, this perfectly nails the aesthetic of the luxury automobile. If that’s your thing, if you’re into Lamborghini and other cars, this is indeed the chair for you. It’s comfortable, gorgeous, but it’s not cheap.

In Conclusion

While expensive, I felt the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition delivered. For the price point, though, I expected certain other features - my biggest complaint was a lack of adjustable lumbar support. While I did get used to how I sat in the chair, I think having adjustable systems in place is a much better idea.

I enjoyed the 4D rotational armrests, but I had admittedly gotten used to the softer armrests on the Secretlab Titan XL. I like the high-density foam in the back of the chair, and it’s a great gaming chair. If you need something more ergonomic, this chair isn’t for you. But if you want a unique, cozy gaming chair, you can lean back and play for hours. This is precisely what you want to be sitting on.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini is a comfortable but expensive gaming chair (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair Reviewed: Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Product Provided by: Razer

Release Date: December 2022

Manufacturer: Razer

Recline: 152 degrees

Weight Capacity: 299 lbs.

Recommended Height: 6’5”

Weight: 81 lbs

Warranty: 3-year warranty, covers defective parts and components (not standard wear and tear)

