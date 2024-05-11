5 reasons you should wait for Nintendo Switch 2 instead of buying Steam Deck now

With the official confirmation of the new Nintendo Switch 2's release within this fiscal year, one would wonder how it would compete with the Steam Deck and whether they should wait for the Switch 2 or buy the Deck now. The first-gen Nintendo Switch was a huge success and is one of the top-selling consoles ever.

Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck cater to slightly different audiences, with the Deck being more PC-oriented, and the Switch being more arcade-style. They shine in different fields, with the Switch being slightly less powerful than the Deck. However, the upcoming Switch 2 could go head-to-head with the Deck in terms of everything it lacked in the first generation.

This article will explore a few reasons why you should wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 instead of buying the Steam Deck now.

Here are the reasons to wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 instead of buying Steam Deck now

1) Exclusive Nintendo games

Nintendo has a great set of exclusives on its platform (Image via Nintendo)

One of the greatest advantages to using a Nintendo device would be its exclusives. They've had a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality, innovative titles often only available on their platforms. Games like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon are some of the beloved franchises from Nintendo that deliver a diverse and engaging gaming experience quite unlike any other.

While the Steam Deck has an incredible game library, you can't get Nintendo exclusives anywhere else. Having a new Switch means you can play many new releases, not to mention exclusives. Backward compatibility isn't confirmed, but there's a high chance it will be offered. This new list of games along with backward compatibility would be an absolute deal breaker for most.

The Switch currently has over 5000 playable games, and with backward compatibility, the Switch 2 will already have a huge game library to begin with.

You might also like: Should you wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 or buy the Switch OLED?

2) More family-friendly focus and local multiplayer

Nintendo provides better local multiplayer (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo thrives on a family-friendly approach. They've always produced consoles and games that are likable to all age groups. We've seen this on older platforms like the Wii, and the Switch renewed the experience.

Shareable Joy-Cons, great local multiplayer, and the ability to dock your console and play on TV is an incredible experience. You can easily detach the consoles, dock your device and you're good to go. The Nintendo Switch 2 could bring a better experience by improving their ease of use.

You can play Steam Deck games on TV as well, but this would require a separate purchase of a deck. As the controller is fixed, you'd have to buy two separate consoles for the multiplayer.

3) Greater battery life and portability

The Switch offers an incredible battery life over the Deck (Image via YouTube/@Open Surprise)

The first-gen Switch was very well-praised for its battery life. The less demanding hardware on the Switch consumes lower battery life and typically lasts around 4.5-9 hours as claimed by Nintendo. Based on reviews by gamers, this does hold, with an average of 6-7 hours on taxing games.

The same can't be said about the Steam Deck. While it promises similar numbers, reviews suggest the Deck can last around two hours on large games, and give around five hours on less demanding games.

Speaking of portability, the Nintendo Switch 2 would easily take the win with its smaller and compact hardware. It will have removable Joy-Cons and will be easier to carry. The Steam Deck, however, is bulkier and has fixed controllers, making it harder to carry around, thus being less portable. With the Switch 2 coming seven years after its predecessor, we can expect it to have better battery life and overall portability.

4) Versatility and ease of use

The Switch comes with controllers and dock, which you don't see in the Deck (Image via Nintendo, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, MX2Games)

The versatility of the Switch is second to none. It's one of its best features and while the Steam Deck offers similar features, they require external purchases. With the Switch, you can play games in Handheld mode, remove the Joy-Cons to play in Tabletop mode, or dock your console and play on your TV.

Moreover, the Switch has an interface that is easier to navigate and play. The Nintendo Switch 2's interface will likely prioritize clarity and work on improving its already efficient software. Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2 would offer greater versatility and portability as you can carry it around pretty much anywhere you want.

5) Cost-effectiveness

The Nintendo offers a greater value for money compared to the Deck (Image via Nintendo, Steam)

The Switch already offers an insane value for money due to its large game library, OLED display, and multiplayer controls. It's cheaper than the Steam Deck, and even with a new release, the Switch 2 won't be more expensive than the Deck.

Currently, the Switch OLED costs the same as the Steam Deck with the LCD. The Switch's OLED display is far superior to the Deck's LCD. Moreover, you'd have to purchase separate controllers and a dock to play in multiplayer mode.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a much more cost-effective option considering it already comes with features that would require an external purchase on the Steam Deck.

To end the article on a personal note, I feel as of now, the Steam Deck beats the Switch in terms of performance and the size of the game library. The Switch 2 could bring a new set of games, and with backward compatibility, it could be one of the best handhelds of this time.

If you already own a console or a handheld, I feel waiting for the Switch 2 shouldn't be a hard task as it's expected to be released around early 2025. However, if you've never owned a console and want one at the minute, go for the Steam Deck.

Check out other related articles by Sportskeeda: