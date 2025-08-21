ROG Xbox Ally vs Xbox Ally X: Which is the better handheld console?

ASUS and Xbox are officially bringing the ROG Xbox Ally and its superior variant, ROG Xbox Ally X, on October 16. It is designed to deliver console-quality experiences in a portable form factor with a vast game library, new features like an Xbox-focused Windows 11 and Gaming Copilot to refine the handheld experience.

Ad

But with two models releasing side by side, the big question is which one should you get?

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X specifications

The ROG Xbox Ally is the standard variant of Xbox’s new handheld lineup. It is ideal if you simply want a reliable portable hybrid of PC and console without overspending. It offers all the essential features we mentioned above, from a vast library to the new Gaming Copilot. It features AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 A chipset, which is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The specs offer a perfect balance between performance and efficiency.

Ad

Trending

ROG Xbox Ally X (Image via Microsoft)

The ROG Xbox Ally X is the superior and flagship model. It also utilizes the AMD Z2 chipset, but the improved Extreme edition that has an integrated NPU. Moreover, it offers more memory with 24GB RAM and 1TB. It also features exclusive impulse triggers for a more immersive experience. The ROG Xbox Ally X has better AI tools to get the best out of its hardware.

Ad

In a portable gaming device, one of the crucial factors is always the battery. The Xbox Ally and Ally X have 60Wh and 80Wh batteries. So, you can easily play for hours on these handhelds. The Ally X might have a better battery and might run longer than the standard edition, but do mind that it also has superior hardware that might need more juice to run. Moreover, the Ally X features additional IO Ports like the USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, and also Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.

Ad

The specs for both the handheld consoles are listed below:

Feature ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme RAM 16GB 24GB Storage 512GB 1TB Battery 60Wh 80Wh Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection IO Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Triggers Standard Impulse triggers Network Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4

Ad

Also Read: Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally X? All available regions and retails at launch

ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally features

Both handhelds might differ in hardware, but Microsoft didn't differentiate much in the software. They run a specially designed Xbox-focused Windows 11 interface that minimizes background processes to direct more hardware resources towards gaming. They also have a dedicated Xbox button for seamless access to Game Bar.

Ad

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X have access to various digital storefronts. (Image via Microsoft)

The Xbox Ally and Ally X also feature an aggregated gaming library, including access to Xbox Game Pass, Battle.net, Epic Store, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect. Moreover, they offer native gameplay, cloud streaming, or Remote Play from your Xbox console. Microsoft has also rolled out the Handheld Compatibility Program to you to know whether a game is compatible with these devices.

Ad

These Xbox Ally handhelds feature the new Gaming Copilot (Beta), an AI-powered in-game assistant that offers tips, context-aware support, and shortcuts tailored to what you’re playing.

Conclusion

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X seems to be incredible handhelds, but which one to pick is straight down to your requirements. If you just want the best value for money handheld, the standard Xbox Ally is your choice. Meanwhile, Xbox Ally X targets hardcore gamers who might spend fortune for the ultimate gaming experience in the palm of their hands and without worrying about upgrading.

Overall, we would suggest that you to get the standard ROG Xbox Ally. You would be able to get the same or even better performance than most handhelds like Steam Deck and Legion Go, which also come at a similar price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More