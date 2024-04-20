RTX 2070 in 2024: Is it still good for gaming?

Despite the launch of 3000 and 4000 series GPUs by Nvidia, the RTX 2070 in 2024 is a compelling choice for gamers thanks to its 8GB of GDDR6 and DLSS capabilities. However, with the RTX 2070 now being six years old, does the GPU still manage to keep up with today's graphic cards? Or is it time to look for a newer option?

In this article, we will test RTX 2070 across multiple games and graphic settings to determine how well this GPU performs in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

RTX 2070 in 2024: Hardware Specifications

RTX 2070 offers 8GB VRAM and 2304 CUDA cores with ray tracing capabilities (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 2070 was launched in 2018 with the 12nm Turing architecture. It features 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 2,368 CUDA cores to ensure good ray tracing performance. Other technical specifications for the RTX 2070 are as follows:

Specification Nvidia RTX 2070 Architecture Turing CUDA Core Count 2,304 Process Size 12nm Bus Interface PCI-Express 3.0 x 16 Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s Base Clock 1,410 MHz Boost Clock 1,620 MHz Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Bus Width 256-bit Launch Price $499

RTX 2070 in 2024: Gaming performance

Test conditions for RTX 2070

The games for performance tests are Valorant, World of Warcraft, and Cyberpunk 2077. The test results are stimulated on a PC with an i7-12700K processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and an RTX 2070 graphics card with 8GB VRAM. All games were tested at ultra settings with 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p (4K) resolutions.

Performance in Valorant

RTX 2070 in 2024 is still good for esports titles like Valorant (Image via PC Builds)

Valorant runs well on the RTX 2070 in 2024. Frame rates stay above 380 FPS at 1080p for an incredibly smooth and competitive experience. Even at higher resolutions, the performance remains strong with frame rates exceeding 250 FPS at 1440p and staying well above 135 FPS in 4K. Overall, the GPU can easily handle esports titles like Valorant regardless of the resolution.

Performance in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is playable at 4K settings on the RTX 2070 in 2024 (Image via PC Builds)

Another title that's quite playable on the RTX 2070 in 2024 is World of Warcraft. On ultra settings, it delivers 140 FPS at 1080p resolution for a fluid and visually stunning experience.

At 1440p, the performance dips slightly below 100 FPS, but the game remains playable with some loss in fidelity. At 4K resolution, the RTX 2070 struggles to maintain a smooth 60 FPS, causing noticeable lag that affects gameplay.

Performance in Cyberpunk 2077

RTX 2070 struggles to run Cyberpunk 2077 at max settings (Image via PC Builds)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a notoriously heavy game, which makes for a great performance test for the RTX 2070 in 2024. At 1080p, the game runs at a respectable 65 FPS on max settings when ray tracing is turned off.

However, pushing the resolution higher proves challenging for the 2070. At 1440p, FPS drops down to 40 on max settings. This situation worsens at 4K resolution where performance dips below 20 FPS, making it unplayable at 4K resolution.

Therefore, toning down graphic settings becomes the only way to experience Cyberpunk on RTX 2070 at higher resolutions.

RTX 2070 in 2024: Verdict

Even though the RTX 2070 struggles at 4K resolutions in some games, it is still a capable GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It delivers exceptional performance in lighter titles and smooth 60 FPS gameplay in most modern games at high settings.

So, if you primarily play games at 1080p or 1440p, there's no need to upgrade.

Check out more GPU-related articles here:

Is the RTX 3070 worth buying? || Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super vs RTX 3070 || Best Hogwarts Legacy settings for RTX 2070 ||

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback