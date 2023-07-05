AMD to launch Ryzen 5 7500F budget CPU without integrated graphics: Specs, prices, and more

Interesting week for AMD: the Ryzen 5 7500F is joining the budget offering cohort alongside the Ryzen 55600X3D that was revealed a few days ago. The newly leaked processor will be the cheapest in the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 lineup. Much like Intel, AMD is scraping the 7600 off its RDNA 2-based GPU to help cut a few more bucks from the chip's price.

In the $200 bracket, Team Red has been pinned down by Intel, thanks to the extremely competitive Core i5 13400 processor. The budget i5 chip has been making strides in the markets because of support for cheaper DDR4 memory and H610 motherboards. AMD doesn't have these advantages in the budget segment.

The upcoming 7500F is expected to help solve these issues. The chip will likely be priced at $219, according to some reports. Paired with an A620 board and the cheapest DDR5 memory on the market, the pricing is very close to the competition.

Mix your regular dose of salt with all of the information shared in this blog. The chip hasn't been confirmed by Team Red just yet, and the information is largely based on leaks.

What are the specs of the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F?

The upcoming Ryzen 5 7500F will likely be a direct copy of the 7600 in terms of the six underlying cores. Its boost clock is slightly slower, though - while the 7600 can hit 5.1 GHz on a single core, the 7500F will only be able to go up to 5.0 GHz. This might mean this chip will be based on rejected Ryzen 5 7600 dies.

The detailed spec list and comparison with the Ryzen 5 7600 is as follows:

Ryzen 5 7500F Ryzen 5 7600 Core count 6 6 Thread count 12 12 Max. boost clock 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz iGPU N/A 2CU RDNA 2 Cache (L2+L3) 38 MB 38 MB Launch price (USD) $219 (rumored) $229

When will the Ryzen 5 7500F launch?

According to reports, the Ryzen 5 7500F will likely launch soon, within the next week. It will be stocked at the same time as the 5600X3D, which is also a six-core $229 chip. The availability of a cheaper six-core Zen 4 equivalent might prompt most gamers to jump ship to the newer technology instead of opting for the older AM4 standard.

AMD hasn't launched a budget processor in quite some time now. The announcement of the 5600X3D and the upcoming 7500F might help change the narrative of the low-price gaming CPUs that has mostly tilted towards Intel today.

