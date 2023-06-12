AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D leaked: Specs, prices, features, and more

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D might launch shortly, as per reports. In 2021, Team Red ushered in the era of 3D V-cache-powered Ryzen chips with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Fast forward to today, the AM4 days have come to an end, and AMD has launched X3D chips for the Ryzen 7000 lineup. We all assumed that the 5800X3D would be the last AM4 chip to ever be launched. However, our assumptions may be proven wrong as a budget six-core offering seems to be on the horizon.

Recent details on the 5600X3D come from reliable Twitter leaker and industry insider chi11eddog, who shared a screenshot of the upcoming 3D V-cache-powered Ryzen 5000 chip and its specifications. It is worth noting that there's still no official word on the new chip from AMD. Therefore, readers should remain skeptical of the details listed in this article.

chi11eddog @g01d3nm4ng0 Ryzen 5600X3D is coming to town?🧐🧐🧐

Max boost/base frequency 4.4GHz/3.3GHz. Ryzen 5600X3D is coming to town?🧐🧐🧐Max boost/base frequency 4.4GHz/3.3GHz. https://t.co/cwMNtzKS9M

3D V-cache technology has helped processors deliver much better performance in video games. The 5800X3D became a fan favorite quickly after its launch, and it continues to remain popular to this day. However, if the Ryzen 5 5600X3D makes it to the market, it will be the first budget hexacore processor with upgraded caching technology.

What are the specs and features of the new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D?

The 5600X3D will be similar to the Ryzen 5 5600X in many respects, including the core and thread count and the L2 cache. However, the L3 cache has increased threefold thanks to the stacking technology used in the X3D variant. The base and boost clock speeds have also been reduced, like most other processors that are part of this lineup.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Product code 100-000001176 100-100000065 Core count 6 6 Thread count 12 12 L2 cache 3 MB 3 MB L3 cache 96 MB 32 MB Base clock 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz

The new chip will boost to 4.4 GHz, which is 200 MHz slower than what the 5600X boosts to. This is likely to ensure stability. We don't know whether the 5600X3D will be unlocked for overclocking. However, looking at previous Zen 3 V-cached chips, it's unlikely it will allow OC.

Expected pricing of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D

We don't have an official word or leak on the pricing of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D. However, we are expecting it to be between $190 and $220. The Ryzen 5 7600 is currently selling for $230, and it is unlikely the 3D V-cache-powered chip will beat the cheap Zen 4 six-core processor.

The Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor is likely being launched to fill the void between the Ryzen 5 7600 and the cheap 5600. The Core i5 12400 has stolen the thunder from Team Red in the $200 range. If the 3D V-cache goodness can beat the budget Core i5 offerings with a solid banger price of around $200, AMD might be able to capture the budget market once again as it did with the Ryzen 5 3600.

Poll : 0 votes