Apple analyst Kuo hints at iPhone 15 orders going to BOE as Samsung loses out

Earlier today, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo dropped some major news surrounding the iPhone 15 and its potential supply orders from Chinese electronic components producer BOE, with Samsung potentially losing out in the deal. It will be several months before the 15th generation is released, as the typical release window takes place around October.

Insider news suggests that plans are already underway to make significant changes to the manufacturing department. So far, Samsung has been a reliable partner for Apple and its flagship devices. The South Korean technology giant was previously a winner in 2022, with BOE losing out due to claims of cheating on the quality front.

郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) @mingchikuo



bit.ly/3jQ3yr3 BOE's iPhone display shipments for 2023 expected to grow rapidly, potentially overtaking Samsung and LG Display to become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone by 2024 at the earliest BOE's iPhone display shipments for 2023 expected to grow rapidly, potentially overtaking Samsung and LG Display to become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone by 2024 at the earliestbit.ly/3jQ3yr3

This time around, things have changed as the iPhone 15 will witness a switch back to the brand's old suppliers. Interestingly, the new set of orders involves certain conditions that Kuo mentions in greater detail on their Medium account. If the order is confirmed, this could be big news for the Chinese manufacturer after they missed out on the 14th-generation bandwagon.

Despite previous controversy, Apple might have chosen BOE over Samsung due to increased profitability with the iPhone 15

2022 was a troublesome year for BOE and its relationship with Apple, which eventually led to the American brand relying on Samsung and LG to provide displays for their iPhone 14 models. However, the Chinese manufacturer might have offered a better deal for the upcoming iPhone 15 generation in 2023.

According to Kuo, BOE will likely supply 70% of the display orders to be used in Apple's upcoming 15th generation. The remainder will potentially be fulfilled by Samsung, who will have to play second fiddle once again. However, there will be a few more conditions for BOE to fulfill if the order is likely to be secured.

One of them will involve the production of high-performance LTPO displays for the iPhone 16 models. The 16th generation is expected to appear sometime in 2024 and will arrive with multiple variants. The rumored numbers are set to be around 20-30% of the display panels.

Another important condition will be related to the sustained manufacturing of cheaper models. These two conditions could be the ultimate decider for BOE, edging out Samsung into becoming Apple's largest supplier in the upcoming months.

Previously, BOE played a minor role in the iPhone 14 model, producing just 12-15% of the display units. This is nowhere near the currently estimated numbers, but an upswing is certainly expected in the next few months.

In general, it appears that the Chinese manufacturer is willing to supply at a much more competitive pricing. They will also provide Apple with an alternative strategy as they begin diversifying their supply chain, starting with the iPhone 15 model.

Poll : 0 votes