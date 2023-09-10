Apple iPad Air 6 leaks ahead of September 2023 event: Launch date, specs, prices, and more

A new Apple iPad Air is in the rumor mill. The California-based tech juggernaut is reportedly planning to introduce a 6th generation revision to the popular lightweight tablet lineup with a more powerful processor, slightly improved battery life, and other changes.

The latest leaks come from the reputed Chinese forum Weibo, which has a good track record of revealing accurate info prior to launch.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple isn't planning to introduce an iPad Mini or Pro this year. Gurman said this to MacRumors in a recent podcast show. We will fill you in on the latest updates and information on the new iPad tablets in this article.

Do note, however, that all of this info is based on leaked data, and nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. The iPhone maker is known for being extra secretive about its products, and, therefore, we don't know a lot about the upcoming iPad either. Take every bit of info shared in this piece with your regular dosage of salt.

Apple iPad Air 6 launch date

The new Apple iPad Air 6th gen is expected to launch later this Fall on October 4. The leaks only mention "coming soonish" and don't clarify whether this is a reveal date or the actual date when the GPU hits shelves.

Apple has not notified whether they will be hosting another event in October to specifically introduce the iPad devices. If the new tablets are the only launches, hosting a full event won't make much sense. Thus, the devices will likely be introduced by an online event or simply a YouTube video.

Apple iPad Air 6 specs

It is rumored that the device will feature the upgraded M2 chip, support for the new Apple pencils, upgraded connectivity, including the addition of a Thunderbolt port, and more colorways.

However, we will have to wait for the launch date to know more about how Apple plans to improve upon the M1-powered design from 2022.

Apple iPad Air 6 price

The Weibo leaks hint at a $599 price tag for the new iPad. This is the same price the last-gen M1 variant targeted, and it makes a lot of sense for this generation as well. Although inflation and supply chain issues hint at a higher price tag, selling an iPad Air for more than $600 could be difficult.