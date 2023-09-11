Apple USB-C AirPods leak reported ahead of September 2023 event: Launch date, specs, prices, and more

The new AirPods launching alongside the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup in the "Wanderlust" event on September 12 will reportedly shift to USB Type-C connectivity. This move will facilitate universal support and comply with international laws and regulations. This information was leaked by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who also revealed a lot about the upcoming Apple Watch and iPad devices.

The upcoming earbuds from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant will use a Type-C charger instead of the Lightning port that has been a staple for years. Note that this is the only bit of information we have about the upcoming AirPods. The industry has been rather quiet about specific features and updates.

Apple could also introduce a USB Type-C-compliant version of the existing variants of the earbuds introduced in the September 2022 event. This will enable them to work with the new iPhone 15 series smartphones, which will also use a USB connection starting this generation.

Why are Apple AirPods shifting to USB Type-C?

The main reason why Apple products, including the upcoming iPhone 15 and earbuds, are shifting to USB Type-C is to comply with new European Union regulations that mandate products to use the universal connectivity standard. The EU court passed a ruling a couple of years ago requiring all electronics to standardize USB-C by 2024.

With the deadline due in just a few months, now is the last chance for the tech giant to shift from Lightning. Since Europe is a massive market with over 440 million consumers, it wouldn't have made sense for Apple to simply pack up and leave the region.

Therefore, the company was, in a way, forced to comply with the new regulations. The result is that the whole globe gets to enjoy the flexibility and durability of USB-C, which typically works with any electronic device in the market.

The EU decided to reduce e-waste production and increase consumer convenience. USB-C is an all-in-one bundle that is universally supported and capable of charging and transferring data. The connector is built very well, with each cable being able to withstand hundreds of thousands of insertions without a drop in performance.

Moreover, Apple's ecosystem was locked by the Lightning cable, a standard with poorer transfer speeds and lower durability. Thus, the switch will enable the upcoming iPhones and AirPods to last longer.