Valve teases Steam Deck 2 with improved specs in latest booklet

Valve recently released a booklet for the Steam Deck. It mentions that the device is the first one when it comes to the company's catalog of handheld devices. A specific part of it says:

“In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.”

This implies that a new product, the Steam Deck 2, might be coming in the future. Moreover, the Steam Deck was also referred to as a "multi-generational product line," which bolsters this notion.

Valve possibly working on Steam Deck 2

Steam Deck @OnDeck



Reserve yours now at Steam Deck is coming to new regions! Starting today you can reserve a Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with the help of Komodo, Steam Deck's authorized reseller in those regions: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16752… Reserve yours now at steamdeck.komodo.jp Steam Deck is coming to new regions! Starting today you can reserve a Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with the help of Komodo, Steam Deck's authorized reseller in those regions: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16752…Reserve yours now at steamdeck.komodo.jp https://t.co/hqg7RWJwEO

Currently, the Steam Deck is powerful enough to run many gaming titles available on PC. However, according to the booklet, the follow-up device will feature an improved SteamOS, which is in active development. The company hopes that this version of the operating system will arrive on the PC through the Big Picture mode.

Valve @valvesoftware Steam Deck, our powerful, portable gaming PC is now shipping! The first batch of orders are on their way to reservation holders. Learn more about Steam Deck at the all-new steamdeck.com and reserve your own. #SteamDeck Steam Deck, our powerful, portable gaming PC is now shipping! The first batch of orders are on their way to reservation holders. Learn more about Steam Deck at the all-new steamdeck.com and reserve your own. #SteamDeck https://t.co/taty0P7Se3

Furthermore, SteamOS will be incorporated into other platforms like ChromeOS, which will give Chromebook users access to Steam's service.

Currently, Valve's handheld gaming system is available in three different versions:

64 GB (eMMC) version, which only comes with a carrying case

version, which only comes with a carrying case 256 GB (NVMe SSD) version, which provides faster storage, an exclusive Steam community profile bundle, and a carrying case.

version, which provides faster storage, an exclusive Steam community profile bundle, and a carrying case. 512 GB (NVMe SSD) version, which offers the same benefits as the 256 GB version but also comes with a premium anti-glare etched glass and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

Users have the option to extend their storage as all these versions have a microSD slot facilitating the upgrade of the space on offer.

When it comes to the specifications of the first-generation Steam Deck, the device has:

Seven-inch IPS display locked at 60Hz running a resolution of 1280x800 with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

AMD Zen 2 CPU (4 cores, 8 threads)

AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 8 cores and 1 GB of VRAM

16 GB LPDDR5 memory, of which 8 GB is accessible by the GPU

40Wh battery

It should be noted that certain versions of the handheld console is only available in select countries, so there might be regions where gamers might not be able to place an order.

Handheld gaming devices have evolved to such an extent that gamers can use a Steam Deck as a pocket PC. While handheld consoles like Nintendo Switch and others are popular for their exclusive IPs (intellectual properties), the portable device from Valve offers full access to the Steam Library.

The best part about owning this pocket PC is the fact that anyone can play their favorite games on the go. Gamers don't even have to sit in front of their PC or laptop to play their favorite titles.

Now, after the huge success of Steam Deck in the portable category, the Steam Deck 2 might be on the horizon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh