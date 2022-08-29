Valve teases Steam Deck 2 with improved specs in latest booklet

Valve recently released a booklet for the Steam Deck. It mentions that the device is the first one when it comes to the company's catalog of handheld devices. A specific part of it says:
“In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.”
This implies that a new product, the Steam Deck 2, might be coming in the future. Moreover, the Steam Deck was also referred to as a "multi-generational product line," which bolsters this notion.
Valve possibly working on Steam Deck 2
Currently, the Steam Deck is powerful enough to run many gaming titles available on PC. However, according to the booklet, the follow-up device will feature an improved SteamOS, which is in active development. The company hopes that this version of the operating system will arrive on the PC through the Big Picture mode.
Furthermore, SteamOS will be incorporated into other platforms like ChromeOS, which will give Chromebook users access to Steam's service.
Currently, Valve's handheld gaming system is available in three different versions:
- 64 GB (eMMC) version, which only comes with a carrying case
- 256 GB (NVMe SSD) version, which provides faster storage, an exclusive Steam community profile bundle, and a carrying case.
- 512 GB (NVMe SSD) version, which offers the same benefits as the 256 GB version but also comes with a premium anti-glare etched glass and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.
Users have the option to extend their storage as all these versions have a microSD slot facilitating the upgrade of the space on offer.
When it comes to the specifications of the first-generation Steam Deck, the device has:
- Seven-inch IPS display locked at 60Hz running a resolution of 1280x800 with a peak brightness of 400 nits.
- AMD Zen 2 CPU (4 cores, 8 threads)
- AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 8 cores and 1 GB of VRAM
- 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, of which 8 GB is accessible by the GPU
- 40Wh battery
It should be noted that certain versions of the handheld console is only available in select countries, so there might be regions where gamers might not be able to place an order.
Handheld gaming devices have evolved to such an extent that gamers can use a Steam Deck as a pocket PC. While handheld consoles like Nintendo Switch and others are popular for their exclusive IPs (intellectual properties), the portable device from Valve offers full access to the Steam Library.
The best part about owning this pocket PC is the fact that anyone can play their favorite games on the go. Gamers don't even have to sit in front of their PC or laptop to play their favorite titles.
Now, after the huge success of Steam Deck in the portable category, the Steam Deck 2 might be on the horizon.