Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G: Which is the Ultimate AMD gaming CPU?

With the release of AMD Ryzen 8700G, a new battle of Ryzen CPU began, Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G for the title of best gaming CPU. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is considered the fastest gaming CPU. It comes with a 3D V-cache that boosts in-game performance. While the Ryzen 7 8700G is a CPU that can play most games without a dedicated GPU.

The integrated GPU inside this CPU is powerful and can easily handle most games at 1080p at low to medium settings with 60+ FPS most of the time. If you turn on FSR 2, you can further increase the gaming performance of this CPU. So, which is the Ultimate AMD gaming CPU? If you want to play games with dedicated GPUs, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the better CPU.

But if you want to play competitive games like PUBG, COD Modern Warfare 3, and so on without buying a dedicated GPU, the Ryzen 7 8700G is the better CPU. This article goes in-depth with the two CPUs and explains which is better for whom.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G: Specs

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G CPU (Image via TTN Benchmarks)

Both Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 8700G CPUs are based on the Zen 4 core architecture, which brings numerous improvements to the core, higher clock speeds, DDR5 support, and an entirely new AM5 platform.

Here are the specs of Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G:

Ryzen 7 7800X3D Ryzen 7 8700G Cores 8 8 Threads

16 16 Max frequency

5GHz

5.1GHz

L3 Cache

32MB 2D + 64MB 3D V-cache

16MB 2D cache

RAM support

DDR5 5200 MT/s

DDR5 5200 MT/s

iGPU

Radeon GPU with 2CUs Radeon 780M with 12CUs PCIe Gen version support PCIe Gen 5 PCIe Gen 4 Thermal design power (TDP) 120W 65W Price $383 $329

Both CPUs have the same 8 core 16 thread configuration with the same DDR5 RAM support. They differ in three specs: Cache, iGPU, and PCIe support. The presence of a 3D V-cache is what makes the Ryzen 7 7800X3D the best gaming CPU in the world. Even in the most CPU-limited games, this CPU flies through. It's the best CPU to pair with a high-performance GPU like Nvidia RTX 4090.

On top of that, it has PCIe Gen 5 support, which makes it future-proof for PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. On the other hand, the Ryzen 7 8700G only has the standard 2D cache and no PCIe Gen 5 support. However, it has a robust Radeon 780M iGPU with 12CUs, which can handily beat the Nvidia GTA 1050 Ti and comes close to the legendary Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G: Gaming Comparisons

We will test the two CPUs in multiple games on the integrated GPU and a dedicated GPU to see which CPU performs the best in which area.

With the integrated GPU

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G in iGPU gaming performance (Image via testing Games/YouTube)

Here's how Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G perform in these games on their iGPU:

Note: The FPS numbers were provided by the Testing Games channel on YouTube.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D Ryzen 7 8700G Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p Low) 12 FPS

51 FPS GTA 5 (1080p High) 27 FPS

88 FPS Starfield (1080p Low)

7 FPS

31 FPS PUBG (1080p Very Low) 25 FPS

107 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 (1080p Low) 18 FPS

61 FPS Forza Horizon 5 (1080p Low) 33 FPS

119 FPS

As you can see, the Ryzen 8700G plays almost all modern AAA games. This CPU can easily run competitive games like PUBG and deliver over 100 FPS. The games that are more demanding in graphics offer around 30+ FPS, while the rest offer around 60+ FPS.

That's what makes this CPU so good. It's a perfect choice for gamers who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a dedicated GPU just to play PUBG or COD Warzone. This CPU with its iGPU is enough for that.

With a dedicated GPU

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G with a dedicated GPU (Image via testing Games/YouTube)

In this test, let's find out how Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G performs with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU:

Ryzen 7 7800X3D Ryzen 7 8700G Cyberpunk 2077 128 FPS 92 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 74 FPS 57 FPS Forza Horizon 5 235 FPS 200 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 128 FPS 81 FPS Starfield 129 FPS 127 FPS

The test results are exactly what we expected. With a powerful GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4090, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D flies through the games and provides the best FPS possible. The latter doesn't perform as well as the other CPU.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 8700G: Which is the Ultimate AMD gaming CPU?

Which is the ultimate AMD gaming CPU? Well, that would be the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. But if you only want to play competitive and casual games, the Ryzen 7 8700G will serve you better. It will run almost all modern games without requiring a dedicated GPU.