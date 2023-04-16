The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and Apple M2 MacBook Pro are two of the most highly-competitive laptops in the industry, promising top-of-the-line features and performance. They target professionals, gamers, and users who require high-end specifications for demanding tasks. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro holds an advantage with its 11th-gen Intel processor, although the Apple M2 MacBook Pro's customized M2 processor is still very impressive.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro boasts an AMOLED touchscreen display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, making it suitable for users who prioritize a larger screen and run Windows 11. In contrast, Apple's M2 MacBook Pro has a more powerful Apple-designed chip, a Retina display, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is more suitable for users requiring high-performance graphics and a more efficient operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro vs. Apple M2 MacBook Pro

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (Image via Apple)

Both devices have their strengths and weaknesses, and users should consider the following factors:

Operating System: The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro comes with Windows 11, while the Apple M2 MacBook Pro runs on macOS. Windows 11 is more flexible, customizable, and compatible with a broader range of software and hardware. On the other hand, macOS is known for its streamlined user interface and integration with Apple's ecosystem of devices and services. Users who are more familiar with one operating system over the other prefer to stick with what they know. Still, for those who are open to trying something new, the choice of the operating system comes down to personal preference. Processor: The Book3 Pro is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, while the MacBook Pro has an Apple-designed M2 chip and is known to be highly efficient and powerful, and has allowed for longer battery life. Display Size and Resolution: The Book3 Pro has a 14-16 inch display of 2880 x 1800 pixels, while the MacBook Pro has a 13.6-inch display with a higher resolution of 3032 x 1964 pixels. The difference in size and resolution may not be significant enough to affect the user experience for most users. Still, for those who require a larger screen for multitasking or a higher resolution for tasks such as a photo or video editing, the MacBook Pro is a better choice. Graphics Card: The Book3 Pro uses Intel Iris Xe graphics, while the MacBook Pro comes with an Apple-designed GPU. Apple's GPUs have performed well in graphics-intensive gaming and video rendering tasks. The MacBook Pro is a better choice for users requiring a powerful graphics card. Storage: The Book3 Pro can be configured with up to 1TB of SSD storage, while the rumored MacBook Pro offers up to 2TB of SSD storage. For users who require a lot of storage space for large files or multiple applications, the MacBook Pro is a better choice. Battery Life: The Book3 Pro has a battery life of up to 16-17 hours, while the MacBook Pro lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge. For users who require long battery life for on-the-go use, the MacBook Pro is a better choice. Weight: The Book3 Pro weighs approximately 1.56 kg, while the MacBook Pro weighs around 1.24 kg. The weight difference may not be significant for most users, but the MacBook Pro may be a better choice for those requiring a lighter and more portable device.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (Image via Amazon)

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Apple M2 MacBook Pro (rumored) Operating System Windows 11 macOS Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Apple-designed M2 chip Display Size 14-16-inch 13.6-inch Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3032 x 1964 pixels Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe Apple-designed GPU Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 2TB SSD Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4-USB Type-C, 1 USB Type-A, 1 HDMI, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader 2 USB & 2 Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) Ports Battery Life Up to 16-17 hours (approx) Up to 18 hours (approx) Weight 1.56 kg (approx) 1.24 kg (approx)

Choosing the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and the Apple M2 MacBook Pro depends on your preferences and needs. If you prefer Windows as your operating system and want a larger touchscreen display, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro may be the better option. If you choose macOS and want a more powerful, Apple-designed chip, the Apple M2 MacBook Pro may be worth waiting for.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes