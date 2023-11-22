Samsung Galaxy Note 10 discounted to just $399 during Black Friday sale

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is up for grabs for just $400 this Black Friday sale. It is the second-last device launched in the Note lineup before it was discontinued in 2021. The smartphone continues to be an iconic device and a potent mid-ranger alternative even years after its introduction. It packs a stellar display, the S Pen in the box, and multitasking like a few others in the range, making it a deal worth considering.

Multiple Samsung Galaxy devices have been discounted in the ongoing Black Friday promotion. The best deals are on older flagship-grade offerings like the S22 and the Note 1. The best prices will only be available for a limited time, and most deals will be gone before the weekend ends. If you are eyeing any of the smartphones at knocked-off prices, act fast.

In this piece, we will go over the details of the deal on Note 10, including where to find out, how to get the best discounts and score one device before the sale is over.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a fantastic deal for $399

The Galaxy Note 10 isn't a new smartphone. It was introduced back in August 2019, which makes it over four years old at this point. It doesn't feature the latest software and might be completely ditched from security updates soon. This is a major caveat of the device.

The $400 deal makes it lucrative only for those who want to have the Note experience at a discounted price and collectors. At its time, the Note 10 was one of the best from Android and continues to be an iconic device even to this date. We don't recommend it to users who want a functional device for everyday use. In this case, the newer S22 Plus for slightly more cash is worth it.

If you are keen on the older Galaxy Note 10, the best price is currently at Walmart this Black Friday. The store has discounted the $950 phone to the low price tag of $399, making it one of the highlighted options in the mid-range.

You get the 256 GB storage variant in the Aura Glow colorway with 8 GB of RAM for this price. At $400, most of the best deals on smartphones are usually 128 GB variants, which is already falling out of fashion. The Note 10 might prove to be a viable alternative in case you want the extra storage.

Overall, it is a wonder that leading stores are still stocking the age-old Galaxy Note 10 to this date for brand new. While fans of the series who haven't been treated with a new entry since 2021 can consider opting for this deal, the smartphone continues to be a viable alternative to modern mid-rangers that skimp on quality and are nowhere close to a proper flagship experience.