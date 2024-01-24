Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Which is better in 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 debate is raging these days. Both smartphones come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offer versatile camera setups. However, there is a significant price gap between the two, so consumers might be intrigued to know whether spending the extra cash on the S24 Ultra is worth it.
This article takes a look at the two devices, comparing their specifications, cameras, and performance to determine the overall winner.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 specs compared
Here are the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 specifications:
As mentioned earlier, both devices come with the same chipset. However, they have completely different cameras and operating system skins.
Samsung has a better set of cameras, but the OnePlus 12 comes with much faster charging support. Furthermore, while both devices ship with Android 14 out of the box, Samsung distinguishes itself by providing up to seven years of software updates.
Samsung S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 prices and models compared
Looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 price and variants comparison, we see that the former only has 12GB of RAM and different storage configurations. Meanwhile, the latter starts with 12GB of RAM and can go up to 16 GB.
Samsung S24 Ultra models
- Base model: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $1,299
- Middle model: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at $1419
- Top-end model: 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage at $1659
OnePlus 12 models
- Base model: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799
- Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512TB storage at $899
Both devices are now available for pre-order and will be purchasable starting January 30, 2024.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 cameras compared
Both smartphones come with impressive front and back cameras. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a much higher resolution and a 200-megapixel main lens, which provides great contrast and detail, even under low light. The telephoto and the periscope camera can also combine to provide up to 10x optical zoomed photos and up to 100X digitally zoomed photos.
In contrast, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP main camera with up to 3X optical zoom. Like in previous years, OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad to get improved colors for the pictures taken from the 12's camera.
However, in terms of versatility and video output, the S24 Ultra trumps the OnePlus 12 in camera comparison.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Final verdict
The winner of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 debate depends on your preference and budget. Those searching for an all-rounder smartphone with longer software support can safely opt for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, thanks to its better cameras and S-pen support.
For individuals interested in a more value-for-money device with lesser emphasis on cameras, the OnePlus 12 is a much better product. Its faster charging, bigger battery, and lower cost are its biggest advantages over the S24 Ultra.
For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.