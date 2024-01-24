Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Which is better in 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 debate is raging these days. Both smartphones come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offer versatile camera setups. However, there is a significant price gap between the two, so consumers might be intrigued to know whether spending the extra cash on the S24 Ultra is worth it.

This article takes a look at the two devices, comparing their specifications, cameras, and performance to determine the overall winner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 specs compared

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 specifications:

Device/Specification Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra OnePlus 12 OS OneUI 6.1, Android 14 Oxygen OS, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage type and capacity Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5000 mAh 5400 mAh Screen size 6.8 inch 6.82 inch RAM 12GB 12GB/16GB Cameras 200MP + 50MP (periscope) + 12MP (ultrawide)+10MP (telephoto) back, 12MP front 50MP +64MP (telephoto)+ 48MP (ultrawide) back, 32MP front Charging Speed 45W wired, 15W wireless 100W wired, 50W wireless

As mentioned earlier, both devices come with the same chipset. However, they have completely different cameras and operating system skins.

Samsung has a better set of cameras, but the OnePlus 12 comes with much faster charging support. Furthermore, while both devices ship with Android 14 out of the box, Samsung distinguishes itself by providing up to seven years of software updates.

Samsung S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 prices and models compared

The OnePlus 12 all colours (Image via OnePlus)

Looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 price and variants comparison, we see that the former only has 12GB of RAM and different storage configurations. Meanwhile, the latter starts with 12GB of RAM and can go up to 16 GB.

Samsung S24 Ultra models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $1,299

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Middle model: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at $1419

12GB RAM and 512GB storage at Top-end model: 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage at $1659

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512TB storage at $899

Both devices are now available for pre-order and will be purchasable starting January 30, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 cameras compared

Image taken from Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image via YouTube/Mark's Tech)

Both smartphones come with impressive front and back cameras. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a much higher resolution and a 200-megapixel main lens, which provides great contrast and detail, even under low light. The telephoto and the periscope camera can also combine to provide up to 10x optical zoomed photos and up to 100X digitally zoomed photos.

Image taken from OnePlus 12 (Image via YouTube/Tech Spurt)

In contrast, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP main camera with up to 3X optical zoom. Like in previous years, OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad to get improved colors for the pictures taken from the 12's camera.

However, in terms of versatility and video output, the S24 Ultra trumps the OnePlus 12 in camera comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Final verdict

The winner of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 debate depends on your preference and budget. Those searching for an all-rounder smartphone with longer software support can safely opt for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, thanks to its better cameras and S-pen support.

For individuals interested in a more value-for-money device with lesser emphasis on cameras, the OnePlus 12 is a much better product. Its faster charging, bigger battery, and lower cost are its biggest advantages over the S24 Ultra.

For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.