Samsung "no network connection" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Despite Samsung's reliability, its smartphones and tablets may sometimes run into an annoying hiccup or two. One of the most commonly reported problems among users involves mobile networks. If you are experiencing call drops or cannot place one, this article will help mitigate the issue.

A Samsung device may lose network connection or be unable to detect one when the signal strength isn't enough. However, this isn't the only trigger behind the infamous "no network connection" error. Luckily, there are a few workarounds that users can try to eliminate possible causes and fix the error.

Here's how Samsung's "no network connection" error can be fixed in a jiffy

As users know, most network connection errors can be blamed on the service provider. Such issues may also happen if you live in an area plagued by frequent cellular congestion. Besides the usual woes, some such cases on Samsung devices are driven by software glitches and hardware defects.

Before you head on to the workarounds, check whether Airplane Mode is on. If so, switch it off. Note that toggling this mode is a great way to disperse minor network glitches.

Make sure that you have a valid carrier plan. If not, renew it and check if the issue persists. If you have been using a VPN service, disable it to see if the error persists.

Fixes for Samsung's network connection error

Whatever the reason behind the error on your device, here's a list of workarounds that you can try to counter it:

1) Restart your device

The best way to disperse a minor software glitch causing a network connection error is by restarting the device. Don't use the Reboot option; switch off the device and boot it up after a minute or two. This step should bring about a reset to potentially counter the error.

2) Update your Samsung device

Complete all available software/operating system updates. New devices often throw an issue with mobile networks due to outdated software, and manufacturers deploy improvement updates to counter such issues.

If you are facing network issues on a new device, head to Settings and check for any pending updates to the operating system. If you have an old device and suspect a software glitch, take this step.

Keeping the device's software up to date is extremely necessary to keep such errors at bay.

3) Reset your Samsung device's network settings

Go to Settings > General management and then tap on Reset. Tap on Reset network settings, then Reset settings and Reset.

Note that resetting your network settings will affect all related properties, including Wi-Fi, Mobile Data, and Bluetooth. Check if the issue persists after the reset.

4) Reset APN settings

Go to Settings and navigate Connections > Mobile networks > Access Point Names. Now, tap on the three dots on the top-right to get additional options, and tap on Reset to default > Reset. This step will reconfigure the device's APN settings and may fix the problem.

5) Make sure to enable Data Roaming if required

If you require roaming services, go to Settings, navigate to Connections > Mobile networks, and enable Data Roaming.

6) Manually select your network provider

Directing the device's network settings toward your carrier may help fix minor congestion. Go to Settings and navigate to Connections > Mobile networks > Select Roaming Network. Now, toggle the Select automatically option to get a list of carriers. Select your carrier from the list.

If none of the aforementioned workarounds help, open up your Samsung device's sim tray and check for defects. Make sure you place the sim card properly before closing the tray.

You can also try resetting your device to factory defaults. Although a drastic step, it may help fix the stubborn issue possibly causing the "no network connection" error. Lastly, users can try contacting the Samsung Service Center for further help.

