Save $1500 on the 65-inch Samsung QN800C Neo 8K TV on Walmart

Walmart is offering a solid deal on the Samsung QN800C Neo 8K TV as part of a sale. The smart television was originally listed at $3499 but is now available for $1999, saving you a whopping $1500. The device has a beautiful 65-inch QLED display with an 8K resolution. It also comes with several features, such as audio and video enhancers.

In this article, we'll discuss the specs and features of the Samsung QN800C Neo and determine whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Walmart.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Samsung QN800C Neo: Specs and features

There is a great deal on the QN800C Neo on Walmart (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung QN800C Neo 8K TV is an excellent display for those who want a high-end smart television but don't have any budget limitations. The device's high-resolution QLED panel and additional visual enhancers make it a great addition to a home theater setup or even for a gaming rig.

The QN800C Neo features a stunning 8K resolution, which makes watching movies and playing video games better and more immersive. It has a QLED panel, which uses quantum-dot technology that produces a slightly wider range of colors compared to a standard LED display. Auto HDR further enhances the colors, allowing you to enjoy all forms of media content and gaming with great vibrance and deep blacks.

Here are the detailed specs of the product:

Specifications Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN65QN800CFXZA) Display Size 65" Display Type QLED Resolution 8K (7,680 x 4,320) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Processor Neural Quantum Processor 8K HDR HDR10+ Audio Output 70W

The QN800C Neo is based on the Tizen smart TV operating system, so it features easy access to all your channels, subscriptions, and media content. The OS supports over 600 apps, which you can download on your TV.

Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ improve the audio experience by creating an immersive 3D soundscape. Object tracking synchronizes the sound according to the movement of objects on the screen, making it feel a lot more realistic.

The QN800C Neo also has the Samsung Gaming Hub, which works incredibly well with consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. This feature allows you to access all your downloaded apps and favorite games while also optimizing settings for your titles.

Is it worth purchasing the Samsung QN800C Neo during the sale?

We recommend you purchase the Samsung QN800C Neo during the Walmart sale period, as the discount offers immense value for money. The product is perfect for those in the market for a high-end smart TV to add to their home theater setup.

