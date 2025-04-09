Save $250 on the 65-inch LG UT70 4K UHD TV on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the LG UT70 series 4K TV during the daily deals on the website. It was originally priced at $599.99 but is now available at a cut-down price of $349.99, saving you $250. It features a large 65-inch screen with a 4K LED panel.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the LG UT70 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale going on right now.

LG UT70 4K TV: Specs and features

The LG UT70 series 4K TV has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via LG)

The LG 65-inch UT70 series 4K TV has an excellent display for those looking for a large smart TV. It can be perfect for a home theater setup and for an intense gaming rig, thanks to the additional gaming features.

The display features a 65-inch screen size and has an LED panel, which produces bright color tones and a good amount of contrast while being highly energy efficient. The large display size makes it perfect for creating an immersive viewing experience while watching movies or playing video games.

These are the detailed specs of the TV:

Specifications LG UT70 series 4K TV (65UT7000PUA) Display Size 65" Display Type LED Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 HDR HDR10 Pro Audio Output 20W

The TV also comes with several AI features, like 4K Upscaling, which upscales lower-quality video to a higher resolution. AI Acoustic Tuning adapts the sound based on your environment, ensuring an optimal audio experience.

It features a refresh rate of 60 Hz, which is quite smooth even though it is not the smoothest display refresh rate. This is one area where gamers might find it to be limiting. However, it is quite enough if you're just viewing content or movies.

Is it worth purchasing the LG UT70 4K TV during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the LG UT70 series 4K TV during the sale period at Best Buy. It offers great value for money, featuring a 4K resolution, a large 65-inch display, and several AI features, all at less than $350. It serves to be a great choice for those looking for a TV to add to their gaming setup or their home theatre.

