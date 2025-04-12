Save $500 on the 75-inch Hisense U7 4K smart TV on Walmart

Walmart is offering a deal on the Hisense U7 4K smart TV during a sale on its website. It was originally priced at $1,398, but the discount brings it down to $898, saving you $500. This is a great deal considering the smart TV features a mini-LED 4K screen, with a high refresh rate and bright display panel.

We look into the specs and features of the Hisense U7 4K smart TV and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Walmart.

Hisense U7 4K smart TV: Specs and features

The Hisense U7 4K smart TV has a great deal on Walmart (Image via Hisense)

The Hisense U7 4K smart TV is a suitable option for those looking for a mid-range 4K TV to add to their home cinema setup. It comes with several features that help enhance watching movies and gaming.

The U7 has a large 75-inch screen with a Mini-LED display panel, known for vibrant images with deep shadows. While not as good as OLED displays, Mini-LEDs certainly produce more vivid color tones and darker blacks when compared to standard LED screens. Moreover, the TV gets a peak brightness of 1500 nits, which allows you to see clearly even in very well-lit rooms.

These are the detailed specs of the smart TV:

Specifications Hisense U7 4K Smart TV (75U7N) Display Size 75" Display Type LCD Mini-LED Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 144 Hz Processor Hi-View Engine PRO chipset HDR HDR10+ Audio Output 40W

The screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium, both of which help reduce image lag or stuttering. With these features, you can expect super smooth transitions between frames without worrying about screen tearing, especially during intense gaming sessions.

The U7 also comes with a dedicated game bar to optimize game performance (Image via Hisense)

The display also features Game Mode Pro, which offers features like low input lag, optimized refresh rates, and enhanced picture settings. It facilitates a smooth connection with input devices like controllers, mice, or keyboards, allowing for seamless gameplay. It also lets you tweak the display settings, working on refresh rates, picture quality, and details.

The TV comprises a three-speaker sound system, which comes with a built-in subwoofer, support for Dolby Atmos, and a smart audio decoder. These features create an immersive sound experience for movies as well as gaming.

Is the Hisense U7 4K smart TV worth purchasing during the sale?

Yes, we recommend purchasing the Hisense U7 4K smart TV during the current sale period. It seems ideal for those in the market for a mid-range smart TV, featuring a high-quality 4K display with additional gaming features. At less than $900, it offers great value for money and would be the right pick for your gaming or home cinema setup.

