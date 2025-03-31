Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched as premium 1440p gaming GPUs. Although they have been replaced by the newer 40 and 50 series offerings, you can still get decent performance with the cards, especially in not-so-demanding titles like Schedule 1. The new co-op action and crime game's artistic style makes it easy to run on modern hardware. TVGS recommends an RTX 3060 for the best performance. Having a beefier GPU makes things even easier for players.
In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings combinations for the latest game. Use them to quickly get started in the title.
Note: The following graphics options work best for PCs satisfying the recommended PC specs of Schedule 1 (6-core CPU @ 3.5 GHz + 16 GB RAM). Ensure your system meets these requirements before applying the options.
What are the best Schedule 1 settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 was introduced in 2020 to run the latest titles at 1440p without compromising quality. It continues to deliver on that promise, especially in titles like Schedule 1. You can expect smooth performance even with the highest graphics options applied at QHD.
The ideal settings combination for the 3070 are as follows:
Display
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Interface Scale: 50%
- Target Framerate: Max
- Camera Bobbing: 70%
Graphics
- Quality: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- SSAO: On
- God Rays: On
- FOV: 60%
Read more: Schedule I: Best settings for Steam Deck
What are the best Schedule 1 settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more capable than its older sibling. The faster video memory and bumped up specs sheet allow it to consistently deliver high frame rates at 4K resolutions. You can easily play the title at the highest settings without framerate issues. However, note that there might be some frame time spikes due to the limited VRAM — if they bother you too much, crank down the resolution to QHD.
The detailed settings list for the 3070 Ti are as follows:
Display
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Interface Scale: 50%
- Target Framerate: Max
- Camera Bobbing: 70%
Graphics
- Quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- SSAO: On
- God Rays: On
- FOV: 60%
Read more: Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
With the above settings lists, you can comfortably get triple-digit frame rates in Schedule 1. The 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be powerful GPUs for handling the latest titles. Given that TVGS's latest indie release follows a more lenient graphics style, you won't have any problems with the title.