Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are high-end 4K gaming graphics cards launched to target the premium enthusiast market. Well-optimized video games like Schedule 1 run at sky-high frame rates on the GPUs without compromising quality. The graphics cards are bundled with fancy ray tracing and upscaling hardware, none of which the indie action game features. You just need rasterization to power through it, which the 80-class video cards have enough of.

The ideal settings lists for the two Ada Lovelace-based cards are listed in this article. You can follow these to get started quickly without much trial and error.

Note: The following graphics options work best for PCs satisfying the recommended PC specs of Schedule 1 (6-core CPU @ 3.5 GHz + 16 GB RAM). Ensure your system meets these requirements before applying the options in this cheat sheet.

What are the best Schedule 1 settings for the Nvidia RTX 4080?

The 4080 delivers sky-high frame rates in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is designed for 4K gaming without compromises. In well-optimized titles, you can easily stick to this resolution without any performance hiccups. We recommend the highest settings list in Schedule 1 for an ideal experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the title are as follows:

Display

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSync: Off

Off Interface Scale: 50%

50% Target Framerate: Max

Max Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: SMAA

SMAA SSAO: On

On God Rays: On

On FOV: 60%

Read more: Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

What are the best Schedule 1 settings for the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super?

Schedule 1 at the highest settings delivers even more FPS on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via TVGS)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super isn't much faster than the original variant. On average, the card delivers about 5% better numbers in terms of pure rasterization performance, which is statistically insignificant on top of the high framerate the 4080 can already push out. Thus, we recommend the same mix of highest settings at 4K resolutions for the card.

The best settings combination for the Supercharged variant are as follows:

Read more: Schedule I: Best settings for Steam Deck

The Nvidia 4080 and 4080 Super are some of the fastest gaming graphics cards ever made. They are designed to handle the latest titles easily. Despite being a generation old, you won't have any problems running titles like Schedule 1, and we expect things to stay this way for quite some time to come.

