Secretlab's Diablo 4 Edition Titan Evo chair review: Hell has never been so comfortable

Secretlab’s Diablo 4 chair is truly a work of art. The company already made what I think is the most comfortable and lumbar-supporting chair on the market for me. Then I saw they were announcing a collaboration with a game I had spent nearly a month reviewing - Diablo 4! What a great combination. I’m always wary of special edition chairs, though. Sometimes they’re wildly, even prohibitively expensive. In other cases, they just don’t look that different.

However, while you pay more for the Secretlab Diablo 4 Titan Evo, I have to say that it’s 100% worth it. Whether you pick the Inarius or Lilith editions, you won’t be disappointed. I chose Mother Lilith mostly because I think the black and red looks sharp. Both versions look incredible, though.

What is the Secretlab Diablo 4 Titan EVO?

I’ve already covered the ins and outs of the Secretlab Titan in a previous in-depth review. I called it “the most comfortable chair I’ve ever sat on,” and I stand by that with this version of the chair.

The Secretlab x Diablo 4 collaboration is an official piece of D4 merch and comes in two flavors. You can get a gorgeous white and gold Inarius Edition or the sharp black and red Lilith Edition. Each one has its merits, and ultimately they both cost the same. So you can get whichever design appeals to you the most.

However, the other thing that appealed to me when making my choice was the fabric. Both chairs use a hybrid leatherette, which is already pretty fantastic. But the Lilith Edition of the Diablo 4 chair features red suede. I loved the idea of having suede accents on a chair, so I went with that one.

It’s clear that hard work was put into this Diablo 4 collaboration. It’s not just a bit of paint splashed onto a leather chair. Instead, the image of Mother Lilith on the back is stitched in, and the stitching looks quite nice.

The front - where you sit - has the Diablo 4 logo on it, and the side panels show the wings of Lilith as if they’re ready to embrace the person sitting there. The Inarius Edition has Inarius stitched in, with his brilliant wings in that same spot.

Visually speaking, this chair is beautiful. Both versions are sharp, but personally, the Lilith Edition looks better - and if I’m honest, easier to keep clean. There’s always the impending fear of something spilling or happening to a light-colored chair.

How does the Secretlab Diablo 4 chair feel to use?

As I’ve said before, this gaming chair is a remarkable piece of gaming technology. It is easy to set up alone, though it's a bit heavy, so bear that in mind. My version is the XL chair, so it’s a little larger, which also influences my thoughts on the chair's weight.

It’s a simple chair to hook up, only requiring a few screws total. The hardest part, frankly, is getting the initial lineup perfect for connecting the back of the chair to the seat. Everything else just comes together naturally.

The chair comes with the default armrests, but I prefer the soft ones they released as an optional purchase. Since I had a set from my previous Secretlab chair, I just swapped them onto the Diablo 4 chair.

With some adjustment, the lumbar support is great for me, but I also have a lumbar pillow to add if I want. This, combined with the magnetic pillow on the back, with the blood-red Secretlab lettering, all come together to be the perfect package.

How much does the Secretlab Diablo 4 chair cost? Is it worth it?

A good chair is always going to cost a bit of money. That’s something I just accept as a fact of life. It makes sense, but I don’t want the chair I own to cost too much. I think the Secretlab Diablo 4 chair rides that line nicely.

This chair retails for $549 normally. For the optional design of the Lilith or Inarius editions, the price goes to $624. I don’t think that’s a wild price, frankly. The leatherette and suede combination for the Lilith Edition is amazing. It feels good, it’s comfortable, and most importantly, it’s good for my back.

Sure, that’s still a pretty steep price for a chair, but I think it’s a pretty reasonable cost for an incredible chair that also looks fantastic.

In Conclusion

This Diablo 4 chair is, frankly, a gorgeous piece of merchandise. I’m a big fan of D4, calling it a masterpiece in my recent review. The company makes excellent chairs, and I’ve been a fan of their special chair designs for years. There are several of them I’ve almost purchased over the years.

The chair is expertly put together, with a visual design that perfectly encapsulates the franchise it borrows from. If you’re a Diablo fan and want a classy chair to show off that love, you should definitely pick this one up.

Secretlab x Diablo 4 collaboration chair

Secretlab makes excellent chairs for work or gaming (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair Reviewed: Secretlab Titan Evo Series 2022 XL - Lilith Edition (Diablo 4)

Product Provided By: Secretlab

Release Date: June 2023

Manufacturer: Secretlab

Recline: 165°

Weight Capacity: 175-395 lbs

Recommended Height: 5’11”-6’9”

Weight: 82.7 lbs

Warranty: 3 years, extendable up to 5 years if posted on social media

