Setting up voicemail on the new iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

If you recently got the new iPhone 14, you might be wondering how to set up your voicemail. Luckily, it’s a quick and easy process.

Technology has come a long way since the first cell phone was created. With so many features and options available on cell phones, it can be hard to keep up. If you’re not careful, you can easily miss out on some of the best features your phone has to offer.

One feature that is becoming more and more popular is voicemail, which allows you to leave a message for someone if they are unable to answer your call. This can be a useful feature if you are trying to reach someone who is unavailable.

If you’re not sure how to set it up on your new iPhone 14, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Procedure for setting up voicemail in iPhone 14

Before you begin, you’ll need to have your phone number and a carrier that supports voicemail. If you’re not sure if your carrier supports voicemail, you can contact them and ask.

Once you have that information, follow the steps given below to set up your voicemail on the new iPhone 14.

Navigate to the phone app from the Home screen. You may be sent to the automated Voicemail system if you switch to an iPhone. If so, then follow the voice instructions. If that doesn't work, you may manually set it up by dialing *86. Select "Set Up Now." If the pop-up asking you to "Set Up Now" doesn't show up, your voicemail is already configured. Start at step 10 by simply tapping Greeting in the upper-left corner of the Voicemail screen. After entering a password, click on "Done." The length of the password must be between 4-6 digits. Enter the password again and choose "Done." To record a greeting, select the "Custom" option. You can also tap (check) on "Default" to utilize your carrier’s default greeting. To start, tap on "Record." When done, select "Stop." To finish, click on the "Done" button.

Steps to change voice mail password in iPhone 14

You can use the steps given below to change the voicemail password on your Apple iPhone if you need to.

Navigate to Settings> Phone from the Home screen. In case the app is unavailable on the home screen, slide left to access the app drawer. Change your voicemail password by clicking on it. Select a line (such as Primary, Secondary, 888-888-8888, etc.) if utilizing an eSIM with a second line before moving on to step 5. Click on "Done" after entering the new password (four-six digits). Enter the current password when asked. Enter the new password again and click on "Done."

Check voicemails on your iPhone 14

Visual Voicemail, which is only offered by a few carriers, displays a list of your messages in the Phone app.

Without listening to each one, you may pick and select which ones to play and remove. The number of unheard messages is indicated by a badge on the Voicemail icon.

Voicemail transcription (beta; only accessible in certain nations or areas) displays your messages as text transcriptions.

Only English voicemails left on your iPhone running iOS 10 or later can be transcribed. The recording's quality will determine how well it is transcribed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far