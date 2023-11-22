Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 during Black Friday 2023 or wait for Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to be significantly discounted once the Black Friday 2023 deals begin across all major retailers in the coming weeks.

Incidentally, the tech giant is already offering early deals, but on the costlier Ultra variant (the agreement is available from Samsung's US website). However, the base model is expected to have its prices slashed soon, creating a major dilemma for anyone with this smartphone on their wishlist. Less than a quarter is left for the Samsung Galaxy S23 to complete its first anniversary.

The Samsung Galaxy S24's release is nearing, although the official date is yet to be revealed. However, investing in the S23's base variant, especially as part of the Black Friday 2023 deals, might be worthwhile.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most feature-packed handsets currently available

Recent times have witnessed a shift of emphasis on the software as consumers focus more on factors like optimization. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has robust hardware and is well-supported by its in-house Android OS.

Model Samsung Galaxy S23 Release February 2023 Price $425 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8 GB DDR5 Storage 128, 256, 512 GB Battery 3,900 mAH Primary Camera Triple (50 MP+ 10 MP + 12 MP) Selfie Camera 12 MP Screen 6.1" 120 Hz AMOLED display

The base model is undoubtedly more compact and has a 6.1" screen that supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The AMOLED panel also includes HDR10+ and offers 1750 nits of peak brightness. Resolution support is up to 1080 x 2340 pixels and 425 ppi density.

One major advantage of the Black Friday 2023 sale is the availability of Android 14 out of the box, which also includes One UI 6. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the best in the market. While users will be limited to 8 GB of RAM, they can choose from 128, 256, and 512 GB of internal storage.

Photography is one of the strong selling points of the Samsung Galaxy S23, and it's pretty easy to understand why. The primary 50 MP lens is supported by a 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide lens. The triple-lens setup can even shoot at 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 60 FPS, and 1080P up to 960 fps. The 12 MP selfie camera also can shoot videos at 4k (up to 60 fps).

The base variant is powered by a non-removable 3900 mAH battery that offers fast charging with 25W wired and 15W wireless, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying during the Black Friday 2023 sale?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will almost certainly have certain upgrades, but its difference from the S23 is expected to be minimal. Black Friday 2023 discounts won't be offered for the former, and unlike the current variant, the upcoming model could face a short supply if there's incredible demand among users.

The Galaxy S23 can still hold its own very much going into 2023. The One UI 6 is one of the cleanest user interfaces in the market, making the entire affair far more optimized; Samsung will also offer plenty of years of software support.

Unless you're a hardcore gamer, the S23 base variant is a great choice, especially with the possibility of a Black Friday 2023 discount. The compact handheld has few alternatives, like the Pixel 8. However, even with a Black Friday 2023 offer, Google's flagship comes at $549, while the S23 costs $425. Moreover, buyers can take advantage of certain offers from Samsung to reduce the final amount.