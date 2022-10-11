Should you play Gotham Knights with controller or keyboard and mouse on PC?

Gotham Knights, created by WB Games Montreal, will let one take on the role of Gotham's newest protector in the wake of Batman's untimely demise. Players will command four characters with unique skills and playstyles. Furthermore, RPG aspects will also let them customize their experiences with special abilities and equipment.

The DC universe is reimagined as an open-world action, role-playing game, with each hero having different plot components. The story's central conceit is that Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood must deal with the consequences of Batman's passing. Gotham Knight is all set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 21.

That said, the PC features for Gotham Knights seem to offer the highest possible performance. While many PC games can be played with a keyboard and mouse setup, certain genres, such as open world, action-adventure, and sports, lend themselves more to controller input.

Why using a controller is preferable when playing Gotham Knights

While using a keyboard and mouse to play Gotham Knight is possible, a gamepad offers special advantages. Controllers are a perfect choice here because of the game's reliance on fighting elements.

Using a controller is advised during combat scenes, as its layout is ideal for the fighting system, which depends on quickness. With a keyboard and mouse, it is a little more difficult to execute sophisticated and prolonged combos.

There are conflicting views on which type of input is preferable, a controller or a mouse and keyboard. Although complicated user interfaces have been successfully transferred to controllers, heavy titles like MMORPG clearly benefit from the keyboard's broader array of inputs.

Comfort and convenience are a priority for many PC players. While they may be effective for playing games, keyboard and mouse are typically not portable and tactile enough for gamepad users.

While there are several ways to enjoy high-end PC gaming performance from the couch, including alternatives like wireless keyboards and mice, some individuals prefer the convenience of a controller. While there may be fewer input options with a controller, it offers more accuracy than a keyboard.

Gotham Knight PC system requirements

Gotham Knights promises to be an amazing experience on PC, boasting features specifically built for the platform. Below are its system requirements

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Video Card: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Free Disk Space: 2 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3500

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Video Card: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Dedicated Video RAM: 4096 MB

Gotham Knights will offer a variety of modification choices, including the ability to reach a 4K resolution, amazing frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and an Intel upscaling capability, based on the gaming setups used by players.

