10 best mice for MMO games

MMO games can hugely benefit from mice being built, especially with the numerous macros, abilities, and item slots these games come with. Several manufacturers have developed ergonomic designs that allow gamers to play for long hours without strain or discomfort.

Mice built for MMO gaming come with several signature features. Most are significantly heavier than normal gaming mouse designs. Some also have numerous customizable side buttons that gamers can use depending on the scenario. This makes MMO mice convenient for gaming purposes.

However, with several options in the market, ranging from cheap $40 MMO gaming mice to $160 super-expensive models, choosing the best mouse can become a bit intimidating.

A guide to buying the best mice for MMO games

10) HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (US$ 39.99)

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (Image via Amazon)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste does not tick all the boxes of a traditional gaming mouse. However, several features make it a quality option for entry-level MMO gamers.

The mouse has a quality PMW 3335 sensor and an extremely lightweight body with a stylish design that will appeal to gamers for years to come. Thus, anyone looking to get into MMO gaming can opt for this mouse to reduce the complexity, as some high-end options can overwhelm gamers.

9) Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ (US$ 99.99)

The Mad Catz R. A. T. 8+ (Image via Amazon)

Mad Catz manufactures some of the most unique-looking mice on the market. The R.A.T. 8+ is no exception. It is a high-end offering from the company with numerous buttons on board that fit the use-case scenario of MMO games pretty well.

Brad Glasgow @Brad_Glasgow Anyone have one of these? I'm interested just in the sheer ridiculousness of it. Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+. Anyone have one of these? I'm interested just in the sheer ridiculousness of it. Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+. https://t.co/s79b91SDhr

The mouse also has unique customization options to help users fine-tune their MMO gaming experience. However, the design might feel small for several users. Also, R.A.T. is an expensive option for playing MMO games.

8) Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED (US$ 59.80)

The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED (Image via Amazon)

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED is a wireless mouse that can be a great option for MMO games. The six-button layout can be appealing if users are not looking for a mouse filled with buttons.

G604 LIGHTSPEED packs wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. This increases its appeal. The mouse uses AA batteries, reducing the need for long charging periods.

7) Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB (US$ 79.99)

The Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB (Image via Amazon)

Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB was ELITE's predecessor. Like the older model, this mouse also comes with a 12-button panel, making it super convenient for MOBA and MMO games.

The mouse is wired, like its successor. Currently, this older model is slightly more expensive than the newer variant. Since it packs an older and slightly worse sensor, the SCIMITAR PRO RGB is not as value-for-money as the ELITE.

6) EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse (US$ 55)

The EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse (Image via Ubuy India)

The EVGA X15 is a cost-effective option for MMO games. Although they sell for more than $50, the price drops further during sales.

It has 10 customizable side buttons, and they have been placed ergonomically to suit the needs of gamers better. The mouse also comes with a dedicated button for the ring finger.

However, as the mouse is a budget option, it suffers in terms of overall specs and performance. The X15 comes with a relatively high click latency. Also, the mouse is quite heavy. However, the specs line up on an excellent MMO gaming experience, especially considering the price.

5) ASUS ROG Spatha X (US$ 169.99)

The ASUS ROG Spatha X (Image via Amazon)

The ROG Spatha X is a high-end gaming mouse from a Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. This mouse packs a unique design language. However, it is pretty extensive, heavy, and bulky.

Spatha X comes with numerous buttons. However, it is worth noting that customization options are fairly limited.

4) Logitech G600 MMO Gaming (US$ 39.99)

The Logitech G600 MMO Gaming (image via Amazon)

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming mouse is one of the most cost-effective quality mice built to play MMO games. The mouse comes with a fully programmable 12-button panel. Logitech allows users to customize the mouse via their G Hub software.

3) Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE (US$ 49.99)

The Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE (Image via Corsair)

The Scimitar RGB ELITE is a mid-range option for playing MMO games. The mouse can currently be purchased for $50, making it the most cost-effective.

SCIMITAR RGB ELITE packs a dedicated 12-button panel. It comes bundled with full button customization. The device also packs four independent RGB lighting zones. But it is wired.

2) Steelseries AEROX 9 Wireless (US$ 109.45)

The Steelseries AEROX 9 Wireless (Image via Amazon)

The Steelseries AEROX 9 Wireless is a lightweight option for playing MMO games. It comes with a honeycomb ergonomic design to suit long playing hours. However, this approach also means the build quality of the AEROX 9 suffers.

The mouse makes up for it with plenty of RGB and long 80-hour battery life. But, it is worth noting that the AEROX 9 is a large mouse. Thus, users with relatively small hands will face difficulties gripping the device.

1) Razer Naga Pro (US$ 118)

The Razer Naga Pro (Image via Amazon)

The Razer Naga Pro is one of the best options for playing MMO games in the market. It comes with a full-fledged 12-button panel on the side. Apart from this, it is wireless, has solid build quality, and is available in both right-hand and left-hand versions for maximum convenience.

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer



Adapt and unleash: The wireless Razer Naga Pro handles any complex skill rotation like a… pro. Bring in the new and optimized 6-button side panel or slap on the 12-button side panel to map your commands across 19+1 programmable buttons.Adapt and unleash: razer.com/gaming-mice/ra… The wireless Razer Naga Pro handles any complex skill rotation like a… pro. Bring in the new and optimized 6-button side panel or slap on the 12-button side panel to map your commands across 19+1 programmable buttons.Adapt and unleash: razer.com/gaming-mice/ra… https://t.co/MxcQNQcOvM

It has an impeccable 150-hour battery life via Bluetooth and up to 100 hours via a 2.4 GHz USB receiver.

However, the Naga Pro is an expensive option. The company also does not sell wireless versions of the left-hand model.

