5 best mouse(s) to play Valorant like professionals

Valorant is a competitive first-person shooter title developed by Riot Games, which means having a good aim is essential. Players have to be quick and accurate when hitting their shots.

They must train their aim for countless hours to display their skills in the game. However, this may not always convert to more frags if the user's raw skills cannot be translated by the mouse.

The mouse is an integral aspect of a gaming setup. It is through the mouse that gamers interact with whatever's going on in-game. Having a good mouse can enhance the gaming experience a lot.

Some mouse(s) carry better sensors than others, making them more accurately respond to the user's input.

To truly showcase the aiming ability of players, a good mouse becomes a must. Having a good gaming mouse thus becomes a significant part of the Valorant experience.

Five most potent gaming mouse(s) for Valorant

1) Razer DeathAdder V2

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best bang-for-buck mouse(s) for Valorant and first-person-titles. It has excellent sensors with an extremely low click latency.

The device provides gamers with the performance they want and many customization options. Thanks to its onboard memory, players can store these profiles on their mouse(s) itself.

Version 2 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The mouse cable is much better on this iteration of the DeathAdder.

Although it comfortably fits different sizes of hands, this mouse isn't quite the ideal one for hands of smaller sizes. However, if users have a palm grip, it will fit the small hands without any questions.

Despite being a giant mouse, it only weighs 82g.

Price: $69.99

2) Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless stands by its name. Weighing at only 63g, this mouse is the definition of lightweight.

It is similar to the G Pro Wireless but is 25% lighter. The G Pro X Superlight Wireless comes with the HERO 25K sensor, which performs exceptionally well when it comes to gaming.

It tracks all the movements made by gamers, ensuring precision and accuracy when it comes to connecting those headshots in Valorant.

The build quality is top-notch. It features super low click latency and high-quality PTFE feet, allowing it to glide very well on mouse pads with ease.

This device fits almost any grip type, but if users have small hands, they might find it a bit uncomfortable to reach the side buttons.

Price: $159.99

3) Razer Orochi V2

Razer is known for its quality products for gamers. The Orochi V2 is a simple, lightweight mouse from Razer.

The mouse weighs only 60g. It comes equipped with the Razer 5G Advanced sensor and supports up to 18000 DPI.

This wireless mouse has an extraordinary battery life that can last up to 300 hours, depending on the battery used. It supports both AA and AAA battery types.

It is simply elegant in design, but this Razer mouse is quite small, with a length of 108 mm and a width of 62.6 mm. Therefore, it isn't suitable for users with large hands.

It is compact, light, and portable, suiting gamers who play Valorant on a laptop and are always on the go.

Price: $69.99

4) Glorious Model O

With excellent RGB implementation, the Glorious Model O is an exceptional mouse for first-person shooter titles like Valorant. This wired mouse is super light, coming at only 67g, thanks to its honeycomb design.

It features the Pixart PMW 3360 sensor and supports up to 12000 DPI. Being an ambidextrous mouse, it makes an excellent choice for left-handed players and performs similarly to the Viper Pro 2 but at a lower price point.

Cables won't be a distraction for users in the heat of the moment as these cables are smooth, long, and won't form knots. The mouse is light and perfect for games like Valorant, where the action happens on both horizontal and vertical levels.

Price: $34.99

5) SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless

The SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless mouse isn't the lightest mouse on the list, but where it truly shines is its fantastic battery life. It can last for 400 hours or more on 2 AAA batteries, but this can raise the mouse's weight to over 100 g.

The wireless mouse comes with the TrueMove Air sensor and supports up to 18000 DPI. The build quality is pretty solid.

However, this mouse isn't quite meant for large hands. Users with a claw or fingertip grip can go for this mouse, but those with large hands with a palm grip might find it uncomfortable in those long Valorant ranked sessions.

Price: $59.99

These are some of the best gaming mouse(s) available right now that can provide users with a superior gaming experience in Valorant. Most are affordable and justify the price point at which they come.

Depending on their use case scenario and preferred mouse grip, Valorant players cannot go wrong with any of these choices. Rest assured, with any of these mice, gamers would soon be popping off like the pros.

Edited by Ravi Iyer