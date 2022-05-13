5 best light gaming mice in 2022

Lighter mice are advantageous in a variety of ways: they help you make quicker movements, are easy to travel with, and your hand will not tire even after a long gaming session.

With today's technological advancements, light mice have all the features that a full-fledged mouse does, including a top-notch sensor, solid build quality, and extra buttons. Many light mice have cutouts in their bodies to reduce weight, but it does not interfere with how you hold it as the cut-outs are usually in the palm area.

Modern wireless mice are as light as their wired counterparts, and have low latency and good battery life. This article will list the lightest mice for gaming that you should consider buying.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Best lightweight mice in 2022

5) Razer Viper Mini - 61g

Razer Viper Mini (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 8500 Battery Life N/A Programmable Buttons 6

The Razer Viper Mini - 61g is a symmetrical mouse which is comfortable for both right and left-handed users; however, the extra two buttons are both on the left. Being a small mouse, it is unsuitable for users with large hands, but for smaller hands, it is best used with a fingertip or claw grip.

The mouse has Razer's new optical switches, which allow for faster clicks, and it also has Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) feet, making it glide quicker and smoother. Razer has managed to make it light with a complete body that is evenly weighted for best control, but the sensor is limited to 8500DPI, which should cover most gamers. It is also the most affordable mouse on this list, costing $30 in some stores.

4) Logitech G Pro X Superlight - 59g

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 25600 Battery Life 70 hours Buttons 5

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight has one of the fastest sensors in the industry: it goes up to 25000 DPI, which can be tweaked to 25600 DPI via the Logitech software, and is suitable for most surfaces. The streamlined mouse is most commonly used by esports players because of its simplicity and incredible performance.

The wireless dongle includes memory storage to keep track of your settings. So when you switch computers, your settings are already applied. It comes with an extra pair of PTFE feet, so when one wears out, it can be replaced. The G Pro X Superlight costs a hefty $139.

3) Glorious Model O Minus - 58g

Glorious Model O Minus (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 12000 Battery Life N/A Buttons 6

The Glorious Model O Minus is an ambidextrous mouse with a small shell that has honey-comb-shaped cutouts to reduce weight. The mouse is well-balanced and the cutouts help keep your palm cool during long gaming sessions.

It has three RGB zones that can be customized using the Glorious Model O software. With its lightweight and comfortable design, this mouse is best-suited for FPS gamers who desire a high degree of control and precision. The Model O Minus costs $50 on Amazon, and is currently on sale.

2) Cooler Master MM720 - 49g

Cooler Master MM720 (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 32000 Battery Life N/A Buttons 6

The Cooler Master MM720 is an ultralight mouse with a unique design and shape that is surprisingly comfortable to use. It has top-notch specs, with an optical sensor capable of up to 32000 DPI via the MasterPlus+ software, and runs at 16000 DPI natively. The software allows the user to fully customize RGB lighting and assign different actions to the buttons.

The downside is that the cable Cooler Master used for this mouse does not seem durable, and the placement of the side buttons isn't ideal. The mouse offers great value due to its price - $30 on Amazon.

1) Finalmouse Starlight-12 Small - 45g

Finalmouse Starlight-12 Small (Image via Finalmouse)

Maximum DPI 3200 Battery Life 160 hours Buttons 6

The Finalmouse Starlight-12 Small is the lightest mouse on the market and is incredibly well-built and sturdy with an ambidextrous design, but its size does not suit large hands. It performs well, but a sensor that maxes out at just 3200 DPI could be an issue for high-sensitivity gamers. Also, there are only four DPI presets to choose from, and they cannot be customized as there the mouse does not come with any software.

The wireless mouse has low latency and can also be used via a cable while charging. Overall, it is a good mouse for gaming while being light as a feather but carries a hefty price tag of $189 on the official website.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee