5 best gaming mouse(s) for Warzone in 2022

Warzone is a fast-paced game that demands not only good aim from the players but also good target-tracking ability. The feeling of getting a win after being the last one alive among 150 others is absolutely satisfying.

However, the raw mechanical skills of users may not always get converted into wins if they don’t use the ideal peripheral. A mouse is a crucial aspect of any gaming PC setup.

It is through the mouse that gamers interact with the title. Thus, having a good mouse ensures that they consistently have an accurate and precise aim. This allows individuals to perform well and annihilate their enemies.

Some mouse(s) carry better sensors than others. Also, how well a mouse is designed to fit in the hands, its weight, and the extra buttons available are all important aspects of a good gaming mouse.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Five most useful mouse(s) Warzone players should use in 2022

1) Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless

This mouse stands by its name, weighing only 63g. This lightweight wireless mouse features one of the best gaming sensors, the HERO 25K, and supports up to 25,600 DPI. It is a popular choice for the pros and is the absolute FPS gaming mouse.

By appearance, it looks similar to the G Pro Wireless but is 25% lighter. It features super low click latency and high-quality PTFE feet, allowing it to comfortably glide on mouse pads and even on desks.

The mouse is a bit on the bigger side, so users with small hands might find it challenging to use the mouse if they have a fingertip grip. Otherwise, it will easily be a good fit for all hand sizes and mouse grips.

Price: $159.99

2) Razer Orochi V2

The Razer Orochi V2 is a mouse for gamers who are always on the go, and if they get on Warzone from mostly a laptop, it will be the ideal fit. It is an elegant and lightweight option from Razer.

The mouse comes with the Razer 5G Advanced sensor and supports up to 18000 DPI. Apart from the simplistic design, what makes this mouse unique is its power efficiency.

It can run on both AA or AAA batteries. This mouse can last up to 450 hours if used on the 2.4 GHz wireless mode. The Orochi V2 also supports Bluetooth, making it perfect for Warzone players on the go.

The mouse is compact and light, weighing only 60g, making it one of the most portable options on this list. However, it isn’t meant for bigger hands.

Price: $69.99

3) Razer Viper V2 Pro

This mouse isn’t aimed at the casual crowd and is for the best. The Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor is one of the most accurate sensors in the gaming mouse segment.

This mouse ensures that all movements the users make are recorded, even the minuscule adjustments. It supports up to 30,000 DPI and a max speed of 750 IPS.

Apart from that, the Razer Viper V2 Pro is one of the lightest mouse(s) on the market, weighing only 58g. The mouse features no lighting and appears sleek and simple.

Although both left and right-handed users can use it, the latter might find it difficult to press the side buttons, which are on the left.

It is suitable for all hand types and grips, but gamers with big hands might find it a bit uncomfortable for those long Warzone sessions if they have a palm or claw grip.

Price: $149.99

4) Pulsar Xlite V2 Wireless

The Pulsar Xlite V2 Wireless is a fantastic mouse for the price point. The body has pill-shaped cutouts and weighs only 59g.

It is incredibly lightweight and features low click latency as well. The device comes with the PAW3370 sensor and supports between 50 to 2000 DPI. Apart from that, this mouse is built for speed and has a max speed of 400 IPS.

The wireless mouse isn’t built for left-handed Warzone players. It’s ergonomically designed for the right hand.

It will fit all grips and hand sizes. But it can be a bit uncomfortable if users have a fingertip grip and small hands.

Price: $79.95

5) Glorious Model D

The Glorious Model D is a wired gaming mouse that has RGB lighting. It features the PIXART 3360 Sensor and supports up to 12000 DPI.

The mouse features a honey-comb like design that allows it to be light, weighing only 61g (without cable).

It is built for smaller hands, and users with big hands would find it uncomfortable to use the mouse. Its feet are made of Virgin Grade PTFE which allows for smooth gliding.

The cable quality is decent and won’t cause any issues while playing games. This makes it an excellent choice for Warzone and other FPS titles.

Price: $49.99

These are some of the best gaming mice available to provide users with a superior gaming experience in Warzone. These options ensure that players never miss and can always keep track of those moving targets.

Depending on their use case scenario and preferred mouse grip, Warzone gamers cannot go wrong with any of these choices. Rest assured, with any of these mice, they would soon be popping off like the pros.

