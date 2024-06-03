The charm of classic Nintendo games is undeniable. Titles like Super Mario Bros., Pokemon Gold & Silver, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time hold immense nostalgic memories in the hearts of many gamers. But the question arises: how do you revisit these old titles? Should you look for working retro consoles or subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online?

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service is definitely the way to go for a majority of people. However, those who have the means and want to have an authentic experience can go for retro consoles.

In this article, we will go over both options and talk about their pros and cons to help you decide which one is a better option for your nostalgic gaming needs.

Is Nintendo Switch Online better than buying retro consoles?

Buying retro gaming consoles

Trending

An eBay listing for a working GameBoy Color (Image via eBay)

Well, let's just say there’s nothing like holding the original controller, plugging in that age-old game cartridge, and enjoying the console's bootup screen. This undeniably makes for an authentic and wonderful experience.

But, there are some pretty obvious factors that you need to consider before going on your search for an old console. Most were used and stored pretty roughly during their lifespan, which makes it quite a challenge to find working ones.

Things only get more complicated the further you go back in time. Working consoles like GameBoy, NES, and SNES are exceptionally rare finds, meaning you’ll need to dish out a collector’s price to get your hands on them.

Retro consoles also require specific TVs and cables to function properly, which only complicates things further.

In conclusion, unless you’re set hard on having a retro gaming experience and ready to spend the money required to do so, buying retro consoles is more of a hassle than an experience.

Also read: 5 rare Nintendo consoles that are hard to find

Subscribing to the Nintendo Switch Online

Switch Online + Expansion Pass is a great way to play old titles (Image via Nintendo)

If purchasing a retro console along with all its retro goodies sounds too expensive, you can opt for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The NSO enables features like multiplayer on the Switch, cloud saves, and of course, access to retro games.

The subscription costs $3.99 a month or $19.99 a year and for that, you can enjoy titles from NES, SNES, GameBoy, and GameBoy Advance. If you decide to get the Expansion Pass for $49.99 a year, you also get access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

There’s a lot to like about playing retro games on the Switch. It being a portable console means you can carry all those retro consoles in a portable package. The gameplay experience is fun and simple with all games working without any issues. You can simply share your JoyCon for a fun co-op experience or you can connect with a distant friend over wireless co-op.

It is worth noting that not all the games from past consoles are on the NSO service. However, it includes almost all the popular ones like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, etc. so there’s a high chance that you will find the title you want to play.

The benefits of the Switch’s portability and wireless connectivity make retro gaming on the NSO service a much better alternative.

Also read: Is Switch Online worth subscribing to?

Unless you’re a collector who enjoys collecting retro video game memorabilia and consoles, the NSO offers a much better retro gaming experience. All the while it comes at a fraction of the cost of purchasing retro consoles and game cartridges.

Check out more articles here: