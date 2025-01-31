Spider-Man 2: Best settings for RTX 3080

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:11 GMT
Picture of Venom in Spiderm-Man 2
Venom in Spiderm-Man 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

With the release of Spider-Man 2 on PC, non-console-users can finally play the beloved sequel to the first game. The game's system requirements are a bit forgiving compared to other titles released in the past few months. However, it is heavy on video memory, which can be problematic for those using the Nvidia RTX 3080 with only 10GB of VRAM.

Without the right settings, the Spider-Man 2 could hit the memory limitation on the RTX 3080 and run terribly. We took it upon ourselves to prepare a list of the best settings to achieve a stable 60 FPS at 4K without degrading the visual fidelity too much.

In this article, we will look at all the best settings to run Spider-Man 2 on the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's "High" specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

List of the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3080

Spider-Man 2 graphics settings (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a decent 4K-capable GPU, but its meager 10GB video memory holds it back in many tiles, and Spider-Man 2 is certainly one of them. Nonetheless, the settings provided below will allow you to play this game at 4K with 60 FPS:

Display Mode

  • Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
  • Window Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Refresh Rate: 60
  • Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

  • Brightness: 50
  • Contrast: 50
  • HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
  • HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
  • HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: DLSS
  • Upscale Quality: Quality
  • Upscale Sharpness: 0
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom

Texture

  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Texture Filtering: 4x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

  • RayTracing Preset: Off
  • Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
  • Ray-Traced Interiors: Off
  • Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
  • Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Off
  • RayTracing Object Range: Nothing
  • DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry

  • Level of Detail: High
  • Traffic Density: Medium
  • Crowd Density: High
  • Hair Quality: High
  • Weather Particle Quality: High

Camera Effects

  • Depth of Field: High
  • Bloom: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Vignette: Off
  • Motion Blur Strength: 0
  • Field of View: 2
  • Film Grain Strength: 0
  • Fullscreen Effects: On
  • Screen Shake: Off

This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on Nvidia RTX 3080. We have kept ray tracing completely off, as it increases memory usage, which is not ideal since the RTX 3080 only has 10GB. Nonetheless, the game still looks great, and you will get 60+ FPS at 4K easily as long as you apply the above settings correctly.

