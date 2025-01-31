Spider-Man 2: Best settings for RTX 3080

With the release of Spider-Man 2 on PC, non-console-users can finally play the beloved sequel to the first game. The game's system requirements are a bit forgiving compared to other titles released in the past few months. However, it is heavy on video memory, which can be problematic for those using the Nvidia RTX 3080 with only 10GB of VRAM.

Without the right settings, the Spider-Man 2 could hit the memory limitation on the RTX 3080 and run terribly. We took it upon ourselves to prepare a list of the best settings to achieve a stable 60 FPS at 4K without degrading the visual fidelity too much.

In this article, we will look at all the best settings to run Spider-Man 2 on the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's "High" specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Trending

List of the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3080

Spider-Man 2 graphics settings (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a decent 4K-capable GPU, but its meager 10GB video memory holds it back in many tiles, and Spider-Man 2 is certainly one of them. Nonetheless, the settings provided below will allow you to play this game at 4K with 60 FPS:

Display Mode

Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Window Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 60

: 60 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

Brightness : 50

: 50 Contrast : 50

: 50 HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor) HDR Max Luminance : As per preference

: As per preference HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : DLSS

: DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Texture

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering: 4x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : XeGTAO

: XeGTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

RayTracing Preset : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Reflections : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Interiors : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Shadows : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Ray-Traced Geometry Detail : Off

: Off RayTracing Object Range : Nothing

: Nothing DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?

Geometry

Level of Detail : High

: High Traffic Density : Medium

: Medium Crowd Density : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Weather Particle Quality: High

Camera Effects

Depth of Field : High

: High Bloom : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Vignette : Off

: Off Motion Blur Strength : 0

: 0 Field of View : 2

: 2 Film Grain Strength : 0

: 0 Fullscreen Effects : On

: On Screen Shake: Off

This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on Nvidia RTX 3080. We have kept ray tracing completely off, as it increases memory usage, which is not ideal since the RTX 3080 only has 10GB. Nonetheless, the game still looks great, and you will get 60+ FPS at 4K easily as long as you apply the above settings correctly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback