Spider-Man 2: Best settings for RTX 4090

Sony finally released Spider-Man 2 for PC on January 31, 2025. PC fans who have been waiting to play the sequel to the first two titles can do so now. The game looks breathtaking in terms of graphical fidelity, especially if you turn on Ray Tracing. However, it is quite heavy on the GPU, including the Nvidia RTX 4090.
Achieving 60 FPS or higher at 4K may not be possible without the right settings. That's why we have compiled a list of the best settings you must enable to achieve 60 FPS without sacrificing any visual fidelity.
In this article, you will find all the best settings for Spider-Man 2 on RTX 4090.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultimate Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on RTX 4090?
The Nvidia RTX 4090 is no longer the fastest GPU in the world. However, it still has enough performance to run Spider-Man 2 at 4K with supreme visual quality, so long as you have the right settings applied. Below, you will find all the best settings needed to play this game at higher visual quality with 60+ FPS:
Display
The display settings refer to the resolution, HDR, upscaling, and other crucial settings related to the image quality. Apply the following settings for the best picture quality.
Display Mode
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
- HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
- HDR Paper White: As per preference
Upscaling
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics
The graphics settings determine what sort of visual fidelity Spider-Man 2 can achieve. Apply the following configuration for the best result:
- Preset: Custom
Texture
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow
- Shadow Quality: High
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing
- RayTracing Preset: Custom
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Very High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: Very High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: High
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion:
- Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Very High
- RayTracing Object Range: 10
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer
Geometry
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: High
- Crowd Density: Very High
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 2
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: Off
This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for Spider-Man 2 on Nvidia RTX 4090. With the above configuration, the game will not only look good but also run flawlessly. The Ray Tracing settings can totally transform the world of Spider-Man 2, and we are taking full advantage of that. The RTX 4090 certainly has the power to handle it.
