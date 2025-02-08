“Stock will tank shortly”: PlayStation users believe Sony stock price will drop heavily amid PSN global outage

With the PSN servers being down, many believe that Sony's stock price will drop significantly as a result of the outage. Although the stock market will be closed on Sunday, February 8, 2025, a lot of people think the company will see a major drop in its stock price on Monday, February 9, 2025. On the other hand, there are some individuals who went a step further and urged others to sell their Sony shares.

For instance, @nvilledunlop stated on X:

"Start selling your @Sony stock asap. It's clear that they lack leadership and customer satisfaction. Stock will tank shortly."

This user criticized the company for lacking "leadership" and "customer satisfaction." For those unaware, the PSN is one of the biggest networks in the world and its servers have been offline for over 15 hours.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are more reactions from people who think Sony's stock price will take a hit because of the outage:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

User @ChuckJeter78 expressed their disappointment with Sony and stated that US players are also facing the same issue as those. They were responding to post about gamers in the UK not being able to use PSN features. Here's what they said:

"Your US friends are just lying to make you jealous. The sh*t is stone cold down across the US. Sony stock is falling and company is sinking like the Titanic. We are waiting on Store to Open to go get PCs and sell PS5 Pros to Gamestop. Tired of paying Sony to access our games."

@ChuckJeter78 also asserted that the PS5 Pro is their last console and that they will never buy anything from Sony again:

"Can you hear the sound of your stock falling! Never again. PS5 Pro is my last. I am not longer willing to pay Sony, and for a system Sony can't even maintain, to access game servers."

PSN global outage continues even after 16 hours

It's been almost 16 hours and the PSN global outage has yet to be resolved. It started at 4 pm PT on February 7. The officials have stated that they are aware of users experiencing issues with the service.

With the server still offline, a large number of online games are not accessible, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. However, players can still access offline games in their library and disc versions.

Check out our other coverage related to the PSN outage:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback