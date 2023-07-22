The Crew Motorfest closed beta 5 settings to change

The highly anticipated closed beta of The Crew Motorfest is upon us. The game follows in the footsteps of the incredibly successful The Crew 2, transporting players to the vibrant and captivating tropical paradise of O'ahu. With its dense emerald jungles and challenging off-road trails, the latest entry places a strong emphasis on exploration and adventure.
Ubisoft is trying something different with The Crew Motorfest, lending more focus to offroad racing instead of the usual tracks. If you're lucky enough to have access to the closed beta, make sure to check out this article for recommended settings to tweak before hitting the road.
Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta controller settings
As The Crew Motorfest's closed beta gets underway, PC gamers are voicing their displeasure over the apparent lackluster performance on their systems. Many are experiencing this problem, as one user claimed their game repeatedly crashed during startup.
Fortunately, some players found solace in knowing their hardware was not the sole culprit. In the closed beta, if you find yourself suffering, try these settings to possibly resolve the issues.
1) Video Settings
General
- Display: Main display
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Windows Size: Maximum display resolution
- Render Scale: 1
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Lock: 60
Quality
- Video Preset: Custom
- Texture Filtering: Medium
- Shadows: Off
- Geometry: Medium
- Vegetation: Medium
- Environment: Medium
- Terrain: Medium
- Volumetric FX: Medium
- Depth of Field: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Ambient Occulsion: SSAO
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
2) Game Settings
Display
- Unit: Your preference
- Freestyle UI: On
- Speedometer: On
- Crew Widget: On
- Minimap/Cara: Auto-Rotate
- Input tips: Off
- World Tags: Off
- Players Names (Freedrive): On
- Enable Other Players Emotes: On
- Alternate Mouse Control: Off
Notifications
- Crew: On
- Challenges: On
- Photo OP: Off
- Music Track: Off
Invert Y-Axis
- Avatar Camera: Off
- Vehicle Camera: Off
- Airplane Controls: Off
Matchmaking:
- Preferred Region: Automatic
3) Difficulty Settings
Experience Type
- Amateur: No bonus XP
- Intermediate: +10% bonus XP
- Expert: +25% bonus XP
PVE Events
- Event Difficulty: Your preference
- Guidance: On
- Racing Line: Full
- Auto Braking: Off
- Auto Steering: Off
- Rewind: On
- Nitro: On
Global
- Cockpit View: Off
- ABS: On
- Traction Control: Comfort
- ESP: Comfort
- Drift Assist: Comfort
- Counter Steering Assist: On
- Airplane Handling Assist: On
4) Control Settings
Button mapping
- Brake/Reverse: LT
- Gear Down: LB
- Accelerate: RT
- Gear Up: RB
- Horn: Left Stick button
- Nitrous: A
- Unpin Activity/Plane Drop, and Ultimate: B
- Handbrake: X
- Back on Track/Rewind: Y
- Personal Assistant: Up (D-pad)
- Emote Panel: Down (D-pad)
- Photo Mode: Left (D-pad)
- Change Camera: Right (D-pad)
- Fast Fav: Right Stick Button
5) Accessibility
Vision
- Subtitles: Off
- Color-Blind Mode: Your preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Camera Shake: On
- HUD High Contrast: Off
- Text Size: Medium
- Racing Line Opacity: Standard
Hearing
- Subtitles: Off
- Overall Volume: 75
- Vehicles: 80
- Music: 75
- Voices: 80
- UI Sounds: 55
- SFX: 85
- Ambience: 100
- Collisions: 55
Motor
- Vibration: 50
- Convert Holds to Presses: Off
- Adaptive Triggers: 80
