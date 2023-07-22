The Crew Motorfest closed beta 5 settings to change

The highly anticipated closed beta of The Crew Motorfest is upon us. The game follows in the footsteps of the incredibly successful The Crew 2, transporting players to the vibrant and captivating tropical paradise of O'ahu. With its dense emerald jungles and challenging off-road trails, the latest entry places a strong emphasis on exploration and adventure.

Ubisoft is trying something different with The Crew Motorfest, lending more focus to offroad racing instead of the usual tracks. If you're lucky enough to have access to the closed beta, make sure to check out this article for recommended settings to tweak before hitting the road.

Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta controller settings

As The Crew Motorfest's closed beta gets underway, PC gamers are voicing their displeasure over the apparent lackluster performance on their systems. Many are experiencing this problem, as one user claimed their game repeatedly crashed during startup.

Fortunately, some players found solace in knowing their hardware was not the sole culprit. In the closed beta, if you find yourself suffering, try these settings to possibly resolve the issues.

1) Video Settings

Optimal Video Settings for The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)

General

Display : Main display

: Main display Window Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Windows Size : Maximum display resolution

: Maximum display resolution Render Scale : 1

: 1 Anti-aliasing : TAA

: TAA V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate Lock: 60

Quality

Video Preset : Custom

: Custom Texture Filtering : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Off

: Off Geometry : Medium

: Medium Vegetation : Medium

: Medium Environment : Medium

: Medium Terrain : Medium

: Medium Volumetric FX : Medium

: Medium Depth of Field : Low

: Low Motion Blur : Off

: Off Ambient Occulsion : SSAO

: SSAO Screen Space Reflection: Low

2) Game Settings

The Crew Motorfest's Game Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Display

Unit : Your preference

: Your preference Freestyle UI : On

: On Speedometer : On

: On Crew Widget : On

: On Minimap/Cara : Auto-Rotate

: Auto-Rotate Input tips : Off

: Off World Tags : Off

: Off Players Names (Freedrive) : On

: On Enable Other Players Emotes : On

: On Alternate Mouse Control: Off

Notifications

Crew : On

: On Challenges : On

: On Photo OP : Off

: Off Music Track: Off

Invert Y-Axis

Avatar Camera : Off

: Off Vehicle Camera : Off

: Off Airplane Controls: Off

Matchmaking:

Preferred Region: Automatic

3) Difficulty Settings

The Crew Motorfest contains various difficulty levels (Image via Sportskeeda)

Experience Type

Amateur : No bonus XP

: No bonus XP Intermediate : +10% bonus XP

: +10% bonus XP Expert: +25% bonus XP

PVE Events

Event Difficulty : Your preference

: Your preference Guidance : On

: On Racing Line : Full

: Full Auto Braking : Off

: Off Auto Steering : Off

: Off Rewind : On

: On Nitro: On

Global

Cockpit View : Off

: Off ABS : On

: On Traction Control : Comfort

: Comfort ESP : Comfort

: Comfort Drift Assist : Comfort

: Comfort Counter Steering Assist : On

: On Airplane Handling Assist: On

4) Control Settings

Recommended control settings for The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Button mapping

Brake/Reverse : LT

: LT Gear Down : LB

: LB Accelerate : RT

: RT Gear Up : RB

: RB Horn : Left Stick button

: Left Stick button Nitrous : A

: A Unpin Activity/Plane Drop, and Ultimate : B

: B Handbrake : X

: X Back on Track/Rewind : Y

: Y Personal Assistant : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Emote Panel : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Photo Mode : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Change Camera : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Fast Fav: Right Stick Button

5) Accessibility

Accessibility settings in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vision

Subtitles : Off

: Off Color-Blind Mode : Your preference

: Your preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Camera Shake : On

: On HUD High Contrast : Off

: Off Text Size : Medium

: Medium Racing Line Opacity: Standard

Hearing

Subtitles : Off

: Off Overall Volume : 75

: 75 Vehicles : 80

: 80 Music : 75

: 75 Voices : 80

: 80 UI Sounds : 55

: 55 SFX : 85

: 85 Ambience : 100

: 100 Collisions: 55

Motor

Vibration : 50

: 50 Convert Holds to Presses : Off

: Off Adaptive Triggers: 80

