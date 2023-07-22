The Crew Motorfest closed beta 5 settings to change

Gaming Tech
By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2023 22:45 GMT
A guide on the best settings to change in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)
The highly anticipated closed beta of The Crew Motorfest is upon us. The game follows in the footsteps of the incredibly successful The Crew 2, transporting players to the vibrant and captivating tropical paradise of O'ahu. With its dense emerald jungles and challenging off-road trails, the latest entry places a strong emphasis on exploration and adventure.

Ubisoft is trying something different with The Crew Motorfest, lending more focus to offroad racing instead of the usual tracks. If you're lucky enough to have access to the closed beta, make sure to check out this article for recommended settings to tweak before hitting the road.

Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta controller settings

As The Crew Motorfest's closed beta gets underway, PC gamers are voicing their displeasure over the apparent lackluster performance on their systems. Many are experiencing this problem, as one user claimed their game repeatedly crashed during startup.

Fortunately, some players found solace in knowing their hardware was not the sole culprit. In the closed beta, if you find yourself suffering, try these settings to possibly resolve the issues.

1) Video Settings

Optimal Video Settings for The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)
General

  • Display: Main display
  • Window Mode: Borderless
  • Windows Size: Maximum display resolution
  • Render Scale: 1
  • Anti-aliasing: TAA
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Framerate Lock: 60

Quality

  • Video Preset: Custom
  • Texture Filtering: Medium
  • Shadows: Off
  • Geometry: Medium
  • Vegetation: Medium
  • Environment: Medium
  • Terrain: Medium
  • Volumetric FX: Medium
  • Depth of Field: Low
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Ambient Occulsion: SSAO
  • Screen Space Reflection: Low

2) Game Settings

The Crew Motorfest&#039;s Game Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
Display

  • Unit: Your preference
  • Freestyle UI: On
  • Speedometer: On
  • Crew Widget: On
  • Minimap/Cara: Auto-Rotate
  • Input tips: Off
  • World Tags: Off
  • Players Names (Freedrive): On
  • Enable Other Players Emotes: On
  • Alternate Mouse Control: Off

Notifications

  • Crew: On
  • Challenges: On
  • Photo OP: Off
  • Music Track: Off

Invert Y-Axis

  • Avatar Camera: Off
  • Vehicle Camera: Off
  • Airplane Controls: Off

Matchmaking:

  • Preferred Region: Automatic

3) Difficulty Settings

The Crew Motorfest contains various difficulty levels (Image via Sportskeeda)
Experience Type

  • Amateur: No bonus XP
  • Intermediate: +10% bonus XP
  • Expert: +25% bonus XP

PVE Events

  • Event Difficulty: Your preference
  • Guidance: On
  • Racing Line: Full
  • Auto Braking: Off
  • Auto Steering: Off
  • Rewind: On
  • Nitro: On

Global

  • Cockpit View: Off
  • ABS: On
  • Traction Control: Comfort
  • ESP: Comfort
  • Drift Assist: Comfort
  • Counter Steering Assist: On
  • Airplane Handling Assist: On

4) Control Settings

Recommended control settings for The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)
Button mapping

  • Brake/Reverse: LT
  • Gear Down: LB
  • Accelerate: RT
  • Gear Up: RB
  • Horn: Left Stick button
  • Nitrous: A
  • Unpin Activity/Plane Drop, and Ultimate: B
  • Handbrake: X
  • Back on Track/Rewind: Y
  • Personal Assistant: Up (D-pad)
  • Emote Panel: Down (D-pad)
  • Photo Mode: Left (D-pad)
  • Change Camera: Right (D-pad)
  • Fast Fav: Right Stick Button

5) Accessibility

Accessibility settings in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)
Vision

  • Subtitles: Off
  • Color-Blind Mode: Your preference
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Camera Shake: On
  • HUD High Contrast: Off
  • Text Size: Medium
  • Racing Line Opacity: Standard

Hearing

  • Subtitles: Off
  • Overall Volume: 75
  • Vehicles: 80
  • Music: 75
  • Voices: 80
  • UI Sounds: 55
  • SFX: 85
  • Ambience: 100
  • Collisions: 55

Motor

  • Vibration: 50
  • Convert Holds to Presses: Off
  • Adaptive Triggers: 80

