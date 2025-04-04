The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The much-awaited PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released yesterday, April 3, 2025. According to its system requirements, the game seems to be only moderately demanding. The recommended GPU for playing it is the RTX 3060, so running it on an RTX 40 series GPU should be a piece of cake. The game is very well optimized, so you should be able to play at up to a 1440p resolution on these cards.

Ad

However, you could face some performance issues if you don't optimize the game's settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4060

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comfortably runs at 1440p on the RTX 4060 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4060. At 1440p, it puts up framerates of over 80 FPS with the Very High graphics preset. This helps produce super high-quality visuals with great contrast and rich color tones, making the experience all the more immersive.

Ad

Trending

We've also enabled DLSS and set it to Balanced mode, further improving the game's visual quality and increasing its framerates. Also, we recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

These are the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4060:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA

TAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Balanced

Balanced Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: 0

Ad

Graphics

Preset: Very High

Very High Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5

5 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Ad

Also read: The Last of Us 2 Remastered PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti handles The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 1440p resolution (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti. The game puts up framerates of up to 90 FPS with the Very High graphics preset. With this setting, the textures and shadows look absolutely stunning, and the GPU's high-performance threshold mitigates any framerate-related issues. We've also enabled DLSS and set it to Quality mode to further improve visual quality.

Ad

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060 Ti:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5

5 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Ad

Check out similar articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More