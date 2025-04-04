The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The much-awaited PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released yesterday, April 3, 2025. According to its system requirements, the game seems to be only moderately demanding. The recommended GPU for playing it is the RTX 3060, so running it on an RTX 40 series GPU should be a piece of cake. The game is very well optimized, so you should be able to play at up to a 1440p resolution on these cards.
However, you could face some performance issues if you don't optimize the game's settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4060
The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4060. At 1440p, it puts up framerates of over 80 FPS with the Very High graphics preset. This helps produce super high-quality visuals with great contrast and rich color tones, making the experience all the more immersive.
We've also enabled DLSS and set it to Balanced mode, further improving the game's visual quality and increasing its framerates. Also, we recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.
These are the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4060:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Balanced
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Very High
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5
- Film Grain Intensity: 5
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4060 Ti
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti. The game puts up framerates of up to 90 FPS with the Very High graphics preset. With this setting, the textures and shadows look absolutely stunning, and the GPU's high-performance threshold mitigates any framerate-related issues. We've also enabled DLSS and set it to Quality mode to further improve visual quality.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060 Ti:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5
- Film Grain Intensity: 5
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
