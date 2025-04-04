The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, previously exclusively available on the PS4 and the PS5, was finally released on the PC platform yesterday, April 3, 2025. Its system requirements suggest it's just borderline demanding in terms of hardware. Considering the officially recommended GPU for the game is the RTX 3060, those who own an RTX 4070 or an RTX 4070 Ti can run the game at some of its best settings.
This means you can comfortably aim for 4K gaming without worrying about performance-related issues. However, to achieve that, you'd have to make some tweaks to the settings. This article will offer a look at the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti GPU.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4070
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks amazing on the RTX 4070. Even at a 4K resolution and with the graphics preset set to Very High, the game churns out respectable framerates of around 70 FPS with this card. The higher resolution, paired with the maximum graphics settings, produces stunning visuals with rich color tones and deep shadows. This contributes heavily to the game's immersive quality.
We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, as it helps improve gameplay by working on the visual quality as well as performance.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4070:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Very High
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5
- Film Grain Intensity: 5
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
Also read: The Last of Us 2 Remastered PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti easily handles the game at 4K. Even with the higher resolution, the game runs at around 70-80 FPS with the Very High graphics preset enabled. We've worked on the graphics settings so as to produce even better visual quality, applying the highest settings on some features. Furthermore, we've also enabled DLSS Quality here to help improve the game's visuals and framerates.
These are the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on an RTX 4070 Ti:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10
- Film Grain Intensity: 10
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
Check out similar articles from Sportskeeda:
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
- Is The Last of Us Part 2 worth playing in 2025?