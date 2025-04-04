The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, previously exclusively available on the PS4 and the PS5, was finally released on the PC platform yesterday, April 3, 2025. Its system requirements suggest it's just borderline demanding in terms of hardware. Considering the officially recommended GPU for the game is the RTX 3060, those who own an RTX 4070 or an RTX 4070 Ti can run the game at some of its best settings.

This means you can comfortably aim for 4K gaming without worrying about performance-related issues. However, to achieve that, you'd have to make some tweaks to the settings. This article will offer a look at the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti GPU.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 runs The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comfortably at 4K (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks amazing on the RTX 4070. Even at a 4K resolution and with the graphics preset set to Very High, the game churns out respectable framerates of around 70 FPS with this card. The higher resolution, paired with the maximum graphics settings, produces stunning visuals with rich color tones and deep shadows. This contributes heavily to the game's immersive quality.

We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, as it helps improve gameplay by working on the visual quality as well as performance.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4070:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: Very High

Very High Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5

5 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 4070 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks even better on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The RTX 4070 Ti easily handles the game at 4K. Even with the higher resolution, the game runs at around 70-80 FPS with the Very High graphics preset enabled. We've worked on the graphics settings so as to produce even better visual quality, applying the highest settings on some features. Furthermore, we've also enabled DLSS Quality here to help improve the game's visuals and framerates.

These are the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on an RTX 4070 Ti:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10

10 Film Grain Intensity: 10

10 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More